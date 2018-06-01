The Boise Men’s Chorus heads to Utah to join SLMC in a free Broadway-themed Pride concert Saturday, June 2, and Sunday, June 3 at the Utah Pride Festival. The following weekend SLMC travels to Boise to help kick off their Pride Week with a joint concert there.

Each choir will sing four or five Broadway songs, and the two choirs will join together on four songs, including “This is Me” from The Greatest Showman.

The Saturday concert takes place at First Baptist Church, 777 S. 1300 East, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday Pride concert takes place on the Main Stage of the festival grounds at 1:25 p.m.

The following weekend, SLMC stops in Twin Falls, Idaho and sings at the Ascension Episcopal Church starting at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 9. The same joint concert continues Sunday, June 10, 3 p.m., at the Boise State University Special Events Center.

The Salt Lake Men’s Choir last month celebrated their 35th anniversary.

saltlakemenschoir.org

boisemenschorus.org

