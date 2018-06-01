What comes to mind when you hear “Aquatic Spectacular”? Water, entertainment, excitement? For gay men, that’s a loaded question. Anyhoo, you can expect all these things and much more from the brand new themed Cirque Italia production with its perfectly fitting new title. After six years of enhancements, a rigorous casting selection, and countless performances nationwide, this newest form of Cirque Italia’s innovative and unique “traveling circus” spectacular production is set to be its finest to date.

Aquatic Spectacular came to life all thanks to its imaginative creator Manuel Rebecchi, along with invaluable direction and production management by Chanté DeMoustes. Cirque Italia’s brand-new theme show is an artistic blend of human abilities, technology and the element of water. This one-of-a-kind production combines water fountains, jet-skis, pirates, and more in a fun-filled atmosphere all ages are sure to enjoy.

Performers from all over the world have been brought together under the enchanted spiral of the white and blue big top. The merging of their extraordinary skills with the poetic element of water has led to the creation of a truly unforgettable experience. Cirque Italia has managed to create a beautifully unique theatrical production by combining the gracefulness of the human body with the calming fluidity of water, along with bursts of power and excitement.

Aquatic Spectacular offers two hours of high-end entertainment. Beautiful aerialists dazzle and shimmer on a chandelier, but more will draw your eyes toward the sky. You can also expect to see contortion in a bubble, a Venetian aerial duo, and hula hooping in the air. So don’t worry about getting your eyes checked; you don’t see double — there are two lasermen. Duo jugglers, duo roller-skaters, the always breathtaking wheel-of-death — the list goes on and on. It’s even possible for a prehistoric dinosaur to make an appearance. Let your imagination wander in this new whimsical production.

Cirque Italia continues to contribute to the modernization of the performing arts and the circus industry by abiding by a strict animal-free policy. For more information visit www.cirqueitalia.com.

When: June 21-24 & June 28-July 1, showtimes vary

Where: Utah State Fairgrounds parking lot, 155 N. 1000 West — Under the grand, swirling White and Blue Tent



Box office hours:

The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show.

Non-show days: 10am – 6pm

On show days: 10am – 9pm

You can purchase tickets through cirqueitalia.com/tickets.

