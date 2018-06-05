SLAC celebrates 40 years of Voyeur

Salt Lake Acting Company’s annual musical satire, SATURDAY’S VOYEUR by Allen Nevins and Nancy Borgenicht, celebrates 40 years of lauding and lampooning this peculiar place we call home. In its rich 40-year history, SATURDAY’S VOYEUR has firmly established itself not only as a raucous, riotous cabaret but also as an integral community event for Utahns who live and love to challenge the status quo. Running June 27–Sept. 2, SATURDAY’S VOYEUR is a unique gift to this community, and one of SLAC’s crown jewels.

In this year’s edition, the present interrogates the past as we meet characters from 1978 trapped in Spirit Prison, awaiting their eternal fate. Longtime Voyeur fans will recognize classic characters and songs, alongside contemporary storylines that tackle the #MeToo movement and the Mormon Church’s evolution (or lack thereof) in their stance on homosexuality and a woman’s place in the church.

The original SATURDAY’S VOYEUR was conceived in 1978 by Nancy Borgenicht and Michael Buttars and was structured like a Mormon Roadshow. The following is the original Author’s Note from the playbill:

“SATURDAY’S VOYEUR: ROADSHOW ’78 is a true story which we hope you will find both funny and moving. The words have been culled from the experiences of practicing, non-practicing, and ex-Mormons — and from published Mormon writings. We picked the brains of some beautiful people for months. They relived their childhoods, missions, and baptisms for us. … The Family Home Evening lessons came directly from the Home Evening Manual. We feel obligated to make this point because some of you who are not Mormons will watch this play and think: my, my, my – what an imagination those young people have. Sorry.”

SATURDAY’S VOYEUR: LIMBO (this year’s title) is dedicated to Becki Mecham, the late and well-loved actor who originated the role of Mother Elthora and played her (and other Voyeur characters) for 15 years.

A summer staple for nearly 14,000 people across the Wasatch Front and beyond, SATURDAY’S VOYEUR packs SLAC’s Upstairs Theatre for nearly 70 performances, June through September. Shrewd and savvy Utahns pack their picnics and come ready to laugh at the quirky, peculiar, sometimes infuriating, always entertaining life and culture of the Beehive State.

WHEN:

June 27 – September 2, 2018

Wednesdays – Saturdays @ 7:30pm

Sundays @ 1pm and 6pm

Additional performances: Tuesday, Aug. 14 @ 7:30pm & Saturday, Aug. 18 & 25 @ 2pm

WHERE:

Salt Lake Acting Company

168 W. 500 North

Box Office: 801-363-7522

Open 10 a.m.–p.m., Mon.–Fri.

www.saltlakeactingcompany.org

TICKETS:

Single tickets range from $45–55, depending on seating.

Discounts are also available for groups of ten or more.

Subscribers always pay the lowest price.

0