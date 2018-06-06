“Jennifer Aniston is very attractive…and I was like, hey, how about…we’re married,” says lesbian comic Tig Notaro (One Mississippi). And now they are. Or on film, anyway. The premise — one that Aniston agreed to from the pitch — involves Aniston as the first woman president and Notaro as her wife. It came about when Notaro and her real-life wife and screenwriting partner Stephanie Allynne joked with each other about running for office. Then it became a movie idea, and then Jennifer Aniston said yes, and then Will Ferrell jumped on board.

It isn’t the usual way projects come to life in Hollywood, but Notaro is on a roll, in spite of One Mississippi’s cancellation, and if she’s given a chance to do it her way, amusing material happens. It may take a couple of years to see on movie screens, but it’s a reason to keep on living.

Amandla Stenberg talks ‘salty’ reshoots for The Hate U Give

A film about systemic racism fires a cast member for racism. You can’t make up this stuff but happened to the film adaptation of Angie Thomas’s YA novel The Hate U Give.

The story of a young girl (Amandla Stenberg) who witnesses a close friend’s murder by police, and who then gravitates toward the Black Lives Matter movement, the film from George Tillman Jr. (Soul Food) was in the can when it came to light that supporting actor Kian Lawley, a YouTube star, had posted racist videos. He was fired and replaced with Riverdale’s Archie, K.J. Apa, and Stenberg — who identifies as pansexual, nonbinary, and prefers the pronoun “they” — was, in their own words, “salty” (for readers who don’t keep up with young people slang, it means angry or agitated, you’re welcome) during reshoots but says that it improved their performance. While slated for later this year, the drama also stars Anthony Mackie, Regina Hall, Common, Issa Rae, and Russell Hornsby.

Supergirl adds transgender character

Supergirl, the underrated, progressively-minded CW series that keeps on rolling in spite of a network change (from CBS) and a rating slump, will see the arrival of a transgender character in its upcoming fourth season. Kara Danvers, the reporter identity of Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), will welcome a person named Nia Nal to the newsroom. Current information suggests that this is a lead character role in Danvers’ workplace who is a trans woman. As trans characters slowly gain exposure on network TV, it feels like a mini-revolution, and each addition is great news. Of course, casting becomes a flashpoint issue for trans characters, and we hope that consideration is for trans actors only. Why not let cis male actors who want to stretch their acting skills find a different way to accomplish it. It’s simply time.

Will Rocketman downplay Elton John’s sexuality?

It’s somewhat worrisome. Not too much, not yet, but a little. See, we watched the trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody, the Freddie Mercury biopic coming this fall, and like a lot of gay people, we’re a little anxious that Mercury’s gayness and his death from AIDS will take a backseat to the glory of Queen’s music. We will, of course, take a seat on this until we actually see the film.

But still, now we can’t help being a little nervous by association for Rocketman, the Elton John biopic that finally arrives in theaters in May of 2019. Taron Egerton portrays John in the 1970s when his career blew up with albums like Honky Chateau and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, well before John announced his bisexuality, married a woman, then divorced her and came out as gay in the early 1990s. Directed by Dexter Fletcher — who stepped in to finish Rhapsody after the firing of Bryan Singer — Rocketman is still firmly under wraps and we’d like to take this opportunity to encourage both movies to add a lot more homosexuality to the final mix. Unhappy LGBT audiences will be an awful response for biopics about LGBT heroes; we can all agree.

Romeo San Vicente adds a lot of homosexuality to everything he touches.

0