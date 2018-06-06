UGLCC offers reward for information on anti-gay attack outside Utah Pride Festival

$5,000 reward offered for new information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the assault on the worker of Doki Doki Dessert, Terrance Mannery, and the attempted assault on two gay men.

The Utah Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce announced yesterday that they are offering a $5,000 reward for new information leading to the successful apprehension and prosecution of the perpetrators of an assault on Terrance Mannery and the attempted assault on two gay men as they left the Utah Pride Festival on Saturday. The ongoing details and story are circulating on social media by QSaltLake Magazine. Mannery attempted to protect the gay couple as they fled into the shop, saying they were being chased and called homophobic slurs and making death threats. As Mannery tried to close and lock the doors to the shop, at least one of the perpetrators attacked him.

The UGLCC’s anti-violence fund was created to provide the victims of homophobic or transphobic crimes and to provide resources for the prosecution of perpetrators of such crimes. Members of the Chamber of Commerce, supporters, and community members support the fund through contributions. For more information contact the Chamber of Commerce at info@utahgaychamber.com.

Those with information about the crimes committed against Terrance Mannery should contact SLCPD at 801-799-3000.

