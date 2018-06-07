Utah’s largest market returns to Pioneer Park, supporting the local food economy

Opening Saturday, June 9, 8 a.m., and running every Saturday through October 20, the Downtown Farmers Market will continue to support local farmers and provide fresh produce to the public. A project of Urban Food Connections of Utah, the Market seeks to help communities incorporate more local and whole foods into their daily menus while supporting regional farmers and food producers.

“The market plays a pivotal role in our statewide mission,” said Alison Einerson, executive director of Urban Food Connections of Utah. “In addition to providing healthy, fresh food to our community, we aim to support local agriculture and growers at all levels throughout the state. The more local produce you buy at our market, the more likely it is that farming the farmland will continue. We want people to think of the Farmers Market as their primary source of food.”

Mayor Biskupski credited the market for helping transform Pioneer Park on a weekly basis. “What makes the Downtown Farmers Market so unique is that it has positively impacted Pioneer Park and the surrounding neighborhood. With more than 200 food vendors and 100 art/craft vendors, the market attracts thousands of visitors into the heart of downtown Salt Lake City while boosting our local economy.”

Farmers and growers anticipate a productive early season with plenty of produce available on opening day. Patrons may pick up local radishes, strawberries, cherries, kale, spinach, pea shoots, peas, garlic scapes, rhubarb, beets, turnips, herbs, lettuce, rhubarb, carrots, green onions, and more. Locally raised beef, chicken, pork, honey, baked good, cheeses, and other artisanal products are also available. Also at the south end of Pioneer Park are the art and craft vendors with products including ceramics, jewelry, art, body care products, apparel, and more.

