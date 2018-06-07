2018 is ripping off a patchwork of societal band-aids, each placed over time across a range of incomplete issues. Fear No Film 2018 distinguishes these band-aids through a lense of over 50 international short films, grouped thematically into categories of Self Identity, Self Comparison, Our Busy Pace, The Information Age, Opportunity Disparity, Differing Trajectories, and New Boundaries. Each program contains multiple award-winning short films and differing filmmaker styles.

Screenings last about an hour inside the City Library Auditorium. All Screenings, except for kids’ films shown in the Kids Art Yard at the Utah Arts Festival, can contain adult content. All are free to the public.

Self Identity screens Fri., June 22, 4 p.m., Sun., June 24, 2 p.m.

The Jump , 10 min, United Kingdom

Real Lovin , 4 min, Canada

You Will Be Fine , 15 min, France

The Embroidered Dress , 20 min, Turkey

A Portrait Of… , 3 min, Utah

Ladia , 7 min, Massachusetts

, 7 min, Massachusetts I Don’t Love You Anymore, 3 min, Spain

Self Comparison screens Fri., June 22, 10 p.m., Sun., June 24, 4 p.m.

Make America Black Again , 13 min, New York

The Garage , 11 min, Illinois

Samar , 9 min, Iran

A Hand of Bridge , 15 min, New York

Sonja , 4 min, Slovakia

, 4 min, Slovakia Game, 16 min, California

The Information Age screens Fri. June 22, 2 p.m., Sun., June 24, 6 p.m.

Incendio , 6 min, Oregon

Ranapakhara , 10 min, United Arab Emirates

Basketball , 4 min, California

Training , 3 min, Nevada

, 3 min, Nevada Birthday Night, 23 min, Iran

Our Busy Pace screens Fri., June 22, 6 p.m., Sun., June 24, 8 p.m.

24/7 , 6 min, Australia

Psicolapse , 8 min, Spain

, 8 min, Spain Aaba, 22 min, India

Scandal , 4 min, Reunion Island

Nin Tho' , 3 min, Vietnam

, 3 min, Vietnam With My Own Hands, 4 min, France

Differing Trajectories screens Thurs. June 21, 6 p.m., Sat., June 23, 10 p.m.

Ready to Assemble , 21 min, Norway

The American Lawn , 2 min, Utah

Epoch , 5 min, Malaysia

Transmission , 17 min, United Kingdom

, 17 min, United Kingdom The Mauritania Railway, 12 min, Spain

Opportunity Disparity screens Thurs., June 21, 2 p.m., Sat., June 23, 6 p.m.

Are You Volleyball?! , 14 min, Iran

The Replacement, 11 min, United Arab Emirates

11 min, United Arab Emirates Kapitalistis , 14 min, Belgium

Monica , 5 min, Germany

Serving Time , 6 min, Utah

, 6 min, Utah The Good Fight, 17 min, Brazil

New Boundaries screens Thurs., June 21, 4 p.m., Sat., June 23, 2 p.m.

Mai, 7 min, Spain

Beyond Action , 6 min, Spain

The Observer Effect , 19 min, Ireland

Like Salt , 25 min, New York

, 25 min, New York Vigil, 4 min, California

Utah Short Film of the Year Competition screens Thurs., June 21, 8 p.m., Fri., June 22, 8 p.m., Sat., June 23, 8 p.m.

Endure, 12 min, A University of Utah Department of Film Studies Production

Freund , 7 min, Multiple Film Festivals

Tomorrow's Shores , 7 min, Multiple Film Festivals

Bonnie and Mark , 10 min, A RadioWest Production

Dead Air , 15 min, A Spy Hop Production

, 15 min, A Spy Hop Production Goldfish, 7 min, Winner of 2017 SLC 48 Hour Film Project

*All screenings may contain adult content.

KIDS SCREENINGS

Short films made for little people ages 3 and up screened hourly in the Art Yard noon-8PM.

Peixes , 6 min, Spain

I can't wait to fly! , 5 min, Japan

The Snowboys , 4 min, Russia

, 4 min, Russia Trail Running Toddlers, 4 min, Utah

Short films intended to challenge the imagination and intellect of children ages 8 and up, screened hourly in the Art Yard noon-8PM.

Talent Scout , 8 min, Spain

Doctor of Monster , 11 min, Brazil

A Turn for the Best: A Film About Artists with Disabilities , 11 min, Utah

, 11 min, Utah Finn’s Whistle, 11 min, Idaho

