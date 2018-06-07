2018 is ripping off a patchwork of societal band-aids, each placed over time across a range of incomplete issues. Fear No Film 2018 distinguishes these band-aids through a lense of over 50 international short films, grouped thematically into categories of Self Identity, Self Comparison, Our Busy Pace, The Information Age, Opportunity Disparity, Differing Trajectories, and New Boundaries. Each program contains multiple award-winning short films and differing filmmaker styles.
Screenings last about an hour inside the City Library Auditorium. All Screenings, except for kids’ films shown in the Kids Art Yard at the Utah Arts Festival, can contain adult content. All are free to the public.
Self Identity screens Fri., June 22, 4 p.m., Sun., June 24, 2 p.m.
- The Jump, 10 min, United Kingdom
- Real Lovin, 4 min, Canada
- You Will Be Fine, 15 min, France
- The Embroidered Dress, 20 min, Turkey
- A Portrait Of…, 3 min, Utah
- Ladia, 7 min, Massachusetts
- I Don’t Love You Anymore, 3 min, Spain
Self Comparison screens Fri., June 22, 10 p.m., Sun., June 24, 4 p.m.
- Make America Black Again, 13 min, New York
- The Garage, 11 min, Illinois
- Samar, 9 min, Iran
- A Hand of Bridge, 15 min, New York
- Sonja, 4 min, Slovakia
- Game, 16 min, California
The Information Age screens Fri. June 22, 2 p.m., Sun., June 24, 6 p.m.
- Incendio, 6 min, Oregon
- Ranapakhara, 10 min, United Arab Emirates
- Basketball, 4 min, California
- Training, 3 min, Nevada
- Birthday Night, 23 min, Iran
Our Busy Pace screens Fri., June 22, 6 p.m., Sun., June 24, 8 p.m.
- 24/7, 6 min, Australia
- Psicolapse, 8 min, Spain
- Aaba, 22 min, India
- Scandal, 4 min, Reunion Island
- Nin Tho’, 3 min, Vietnam
- With My Own Hands, 4 min, France
Differing Trajectories screens Thurs. June 21, 6 p.m., Sat., June 23, 10 p.m.
- Ready to Assemble, 21 min, Norway
- The American Lawn, 2 min, Utah
- Epoch, 5 min, Malaysia
- Transmission, 17 min, United Kingdom
- The Mauritania Railway, 12 min, Spain
Opportunity Disparity screens Thurs., June 21, 2 p.m., Sat., June 23, 6 p.m.
- Are You Volleyball?!, 14 min, Iran
- The Replacement, 11 min, United Arab Emirates
- Kapitalistis, 14 min, Belgium
- Monica, 5 min, Germany
- Serving Time, 6 min, Utah
- The Good Fight, 17 min, Brazil
New Boundaries screens Thurs., June 21, 4 p.m., Sat., June 23, 2 p.m.
- Mai, 7 min, Spain
- Beyond Action, 6 min, Spain
- The Observer Effect, 19 min, Ireland
- Like Salt, 25 min, New York
- Vigil, 4 min, California
Utah Short Film of the Year Competition screens Thurs., June 21, 8 p.m., Fri., June 22, 8 p.m., Sat., June 23, 8 p.m.
- Endure, 12 min, A University of Utah Department of Film Studies Production
- Freund, 7 min, Multiple Film Festivals
- Tomorrow’s Shores, 7 min, Multiple Film Festivals
- Bonnie and Mark, 10 min, A RadioWest Production
- Dead Air, 15 min, A Spy Hop Production
- Goldfish, 7 min, Winner of 2017 SLC 48 Hour Film Project
*All screenings may contain adult content.
KIDS SCREENINGS
Short films made for little people ages 3 and up screened hourly in the Art Yard noon-8PM.
- Peixes, 6 min, Spain
- I can’t wait to fly!, 5 min, Japan
- The Snowboys, 4 min, Russia
- Trail Running Toddlers, 4 min, Utah
Short films intended to challenge the imagination and intellect of children ages 8 and up, screened hourly in the Art Yard noon-8PM.
- Talent Scout, 8 min, Spain
- Doctor of Monster, 11 min, Brazil
- A Turn for the Best: A Film About Artists with Disabilities, 11 min, Utah
- Finn’s Whistle, 11 min, Idaho
