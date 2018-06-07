Chicago holds citywide GSA Prom attracting over 100 students
Nearly 150 high school students from more than 30 schools attended the Gay-Straight Alliance Prom in Chicago, June 1, where students expressed their authentic selves through clothing, dance and prom court categories. The city supported the celebration with a transportation grant from the Chicago Public Schools Office of Student Health and Wellness. There, the dress code was decidedly anti-dress code, students qualified for prom king and queen based on which category they chose, and more than one student sported a “pan flag.”
Instead of by popular vote, names drawn from a glass bowl crowned the prom king and queen, according to New York Times. Carlos, 16, whose purple hair, fiery red outfit and matching theatrical red makeup seemed to beg for a crown, became prom queen, and Jovanny, 17, in mint eyeshadow, the new prom king.
Bermuda repeals repeal of same-sex marriage
The historic decision by the Bermuda Supreme Court yesterday invalidates sections of the recently enacted Domestic Partnership Act that removed full marriage rights for same-sex couples. “The Bermuda Supreme Court has righted the injustice that occurred when Bermudian lawmakers made the islands the first national territory in the world to repeal marriage equality,” said Ty Cobb, director of HRC’s global department. “We congratulate the plaintiffs in this case on their historic victory ensuring that once again, Love Wins!”
Peter Tatchell, director of the Peter Tatchell Foundation, said, “This ruling will encourage and empower legal challenges to criminalization and marriage inequality across the Caribbean, many of which are bound to succeed. It is indicative of the unstoppable global trend toward LGBT+ equal human rights.”
The Fab 5 become YASS Queens
SEE THE FIRST LOOK PHOTOS HERE SEE THE MAYOR CROWNING THE FAB FIVE HERE
PHOTO | Jovanny, center, and Carlos, right, on the dance floor sharing their first dance as the prom’s king and queen. Photo Credit Adam Jason Cohen for The New York Times
0
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.