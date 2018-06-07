Chicago holds citywide GSA Prom attracting over 100 students

Nearly 150 high school students from more than 30 schools attended the Gay-Straight Alliance Prom in Chicago, June 1, where students expressed their authentic selves through clothing, dance and prom court categories. The city supported the celebration with a transportation grant from the Chicago Public Schools Office of Student Health and Wellness. There, the dress code was decidedly anti-dress code, students qualified for prom king and queen based on which category they chose, and more than one student sported a “pan flag.”

Instead of by popular vote, names drawn from a glass bowl crowned the prom king and queen, according to New York Times. Carlos, 16, whose purple hair, fiery red outfit and matching theatrical red makeup seemed to beg for a crown, became prom queen, and Jovanny, 17, in mint eyeshadow, the new prom king.

Bermuda repeals repeal of same-sex marriage

The historic decision by the Bermuda Supreme Court yesterday invalidates sections of the recently enacted Domestic Partnership Act that removed full marriage rights for same-sex couples. “The Bermuda Supreme Court has righted the injustice that occurred when Bermudian lawmakers made the islands the first national territory in the world to repeal marriage equality,” said Ty Cobb, director of HRC’s global department. “We congratulate the plaintiffs in this case on their historic victory ensuring that once again, Love Wins!”

Peter Tatchell, director of the Peter Tatchell Foundation, said, “This ruling will encourage and empower legal challenges to criminalization and marriage inequality across the Caribbean, many of which are bound to succeed. It is indicative of the unstoppable global trend toward LGBT+ equal human rights.”

The Fab 5 become YASS Queens

On June 5, the cast of Queer Eye took the Australian town of Yass by storm to give one of its most lovable residents — and the local pub — a mini make-better.

The mini “make-better” focuses on George, a cattle farmer and former rodeo cowboy who works with Jonathan, Tan, and Karamo to take stock of his situation and grab life by the horns. Meanwhile, Antoni and Bobby team up to raise the bar and give the local pub a much-needed makeover, renovating the bistro and introducing a new signature dish to the menu. In honor of their contribution to the town, the Mayor of Yass arrived at the end of the night and presented the Fab Five with tiaras, officially making them YASS Queens!

The special Aussie mini-makeover airs on Netflix social channels on June 22 , one week after the global launch of season 2 of Queer Eye on Netflix, June 15.

SEE THE FIRST LOOK PHOTOS HERE SEE THE MAYOR CROWNING THE FAB FIVE HERE PHOTO | Jovanny, center, and Carlos, right, on the dance floor sharing their first dance as the prom’s king and queen. Photo Credit Adam Jason Cohen for The New York Times

0