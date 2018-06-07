8Friday — No Bueno: An Evening of Dance by Justin

Justin Bass, a five-year Repertory Dance Theatre resident, presents his third evening of performance art titled “No Bueno.” But he’s Muy Bueno! With original score created by Justin Bass, this intimate night of dance is approaching all the beauty in all the things from which we seem to stray away. The performance also features Natalie Border and Marty Buhler. This one night only of dance is sure to leave you wanting more no Bueno! Ay, chihuahua!

Sugar Space Arts Warehouse, 132 S. 800 West, 7:30–8:30 p.m. Tickets $13.50, Eventbrite

— RBG

At the age of 84, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has developed a breathtaking legal legacy while becoming an unexpected pop culture icon. You see first-hand the unique personal journey of this diminutive, quiet warrior’s rise to the nation’s highest court, which has been mostly unknown even to some of her biggest fans, until now. RBG is a revelatory documentary exploring Ginsburg ‘s exceptional life and career.

On Sunday, June 10, is a post-film panel with Utah Supreme Court Justice Paige Petersen; University of Utah Law School Professor Erika George; and Marina Lowe, who is the Legislative and Policy Counsel for the ACLU of Utah. KPCW’s News Director, Leslie Thatcher, moderates.

Jim Santy Auditorium, Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave, Park City, Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m., Sun., 6 p.m. Tickets $8, parkcityfilmseries.com



9Saturday — 10th Annual Brewfest

Watch out betches! Beehs! These beehs are fabulous! These beehs cost only tokens! Let’s get ’em! Sorry, I am still in Pride mode. Anyhoo, Snowbird’s 10th Annual Brewfest is alive with the sound of music. So, enjoy a beeh in the mountains. There honestly is live music, food stations, and over 25 local and national breweries sampling a few of their finest brews. Admission is free — but parking is $5 cash only, and token beers (not symbolically) are $2-4.

Snowbird Lodge, 9385 E. Snowbird Center Dr., noon–6 p.m., through Sunday

— UMOCA’s 2018 Spectacle: Seven Deadly Sins

UMOCA is setting up for the guiltiest party of the year — their 2018 Spectacle: Seven Deadly Sins, where you will enjoy all types of misdeeds including tempting eats, sinful cocktails, alluring entertainment, and curious procurements. It’s UMOCA’s largest fundraiser of the year, and it wouldn’t be the same without you — Michael Aaron — since you live by the seven deadliest sins and remember what happens at the Spectacle, stays at the Spectacle.

UMOCA, 20 S. West Temple, 6–11 p.m. Tickets $250, 501auctions.com

10Sunday — Park Silly Market

Last Sunday the market hosted its 2nd Annual “Love Goes the Distance” animal rescue, where over 100 animals were rescued from the Navajo Reservation. So, today is its first adoption event of the summer. There are live musicians on stage, and other entertainers strolling the street — but watch out for Gene looking homeless ( not a stretch) and shaking a few pennies in a tin cup.

Historic Main Street, Park City, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Free, parksillysundaymarket.com

