Last year Equality Utah was thrilled to take the stage with Dan Reynolds and Tyler Glenn to celebrate LGBTQ youth. Twenty thousand attendees in Utah County heard our call to end youth suicide.

On July 28, EU will be at the UofU’s Rice-Eccles Stadium, roaring their LOVE, even LOUDER. And they want you there alongside them. Equality Utah is giving away five pairs of tickets to our LGBTQ and allied friends.

Simply fill out this form for your chance to get free tickets. We may announce your name on June 25.

The LOVELOUD Festival is an electric experience that has already created a seismic shift in Utah. Funds raised will support local and national LGBTQ organizations like Encircle, The Trevor Project, Tegan and Sara Foundation, and Equality Utah.

