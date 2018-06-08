Mayor Jackie Biskupski and the Salt Lake City Arts Council will present their annual Mayor’s Artist Awards to individuals and organizations who make a difference in the artistic life of our community. The ceremony will commence on the Festival Stage of the Utah Arts Fest on Fri., June 22, 7:30 p.m.

The 2018 Mayor’s Artist Awards go to:

Art Education: Joe Marotta

Joe Marotta has been a professor of photography at the UofU for 40 years and is retiring this year. His extensively published photographs explore the concept of time, the way we experience its passing, and how that experience seems to be accelerating in the 21st century.

Service to the Arts – Individual: Kerri Hopkins

Kerri Hopkins is an advocate, educator, and administrator. Her passion is working in the arts across a broad range of communities. Much of her work has taken place through the ArtsBridge program at the UofU, which she directs. So, she connects students from the university with young people in public schools and other community sites in and around Salt Lake City.

Service to the Arts – Organization: The Utah Arts Alliance

The UAA celebrates its 15th anniversary of fostering the arts to create an aware, empowered, and connected community. The UAA serves Utah through its programs and cultural facilities including the SLC Arts Hub, the Art Factory, the Urban Arts Gallery, and Counterpoint Studios as well as its events that include the Urban Arts Festival, Mural Fest, and Illuminate — Utah’s Light Art and Tech Festival.

Literary Arts: Ann Poore

Through her writing about the arts, Poore has helped hundreds of artists with proposals, resumes, artist’s statements, and other writing. In doing so, she helps further their careers, express their thoughts, and explain their working methods. Her work with artists and the arts in general spans decades. Her talent isn’t only focused on the visual arts, but also covers literature, architecture, performance, and film.

To nominate an individual or an organization for the 2019 awards, email Kandace Steadman at the Salt Lake City Arts Council at kandace.steadman@slcgov.com. For a list of past awards visit uaf.org/mayor.

