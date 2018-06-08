Since emerging in 2015, Julia Michaels has transformed pop not only from behind-the-scenes as a songwriter whose credits span everyone from Justin Bieber to Selena Gomez but in the spotlight as a solo artist. Her rapid rise can be attributed to identifiable honesty in every lyric. Within just a year since arrival, she garnered 2018 Grammy® nominations in the categories of Best New Artist and Song of the Year for “Issues.” That honesty is also why “Issues” received a triple-platinum certification from the RIAA, cracked one billion global streams and consumption of 10 million, became “the top-selling debut single by any artist in 2017”, and placed on Variety’s “30 Most Consumed Songs of 2017” as the only solo female contribution. It’s why the industry recognized her with nominations from American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Teen Choice Awards and RDMA’s to the VMA’s and EMA’s.

Toronto born multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes released his highly anticipated self-titled third album in May 2018. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as multiple additional worldwide markets, including Australia, Canada, Mexico, Belgium, Holland, and more. Mendes is the third youngest solo artist to ever have three #1 albums and became one of the top best selling album debuts of 2018. Mendes recently announced his third global headlining arena tour. “Shawn Mendes: The Tour” kicks off on March 7, 2019 in Europe, and runs through the summer with 56 dates spanning across North America, the UK, and Europe. The tour includes a stop in Salt Lake City on July 16, 2019.

