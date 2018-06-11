‘The Salt Lake Tribune’ and FOX 13 announce partnership

Utah’s largest newspaper and the state’s top-rated local news television station are teaming up in a new, expansive content-sharing partnership.

Starting today, The Salt Lake Tribune and KSTU FOX 13 will begin cross-promoting stories, collaborating on newsgathering and highlighting the best coverage of both news organizations online, in print and on the airwaves.

“For decades, The Tribune has taken pride in serving as Utah’s independent voice and we’ve found a kindred team in FOX 13,” said Tribune Editor Jennifer Napier-Pearce. “We admire FOX 13’s strength as a broadcast and social media leader, and we are thrilled to join forces to offer Utah’s most in-depth and relevant news on multiple platforms.”

“We’re very excited to expand our reach with such a distinguished and respected partner as The Tribune,” said FOX 13 News Director Marc Sternfield. “FOX 13 News shares The Tribune’s vision of providing the most reliable and highest quality news coverage for Utah, and this partnership will strengthen both news organizations. It’s a big win for the public.”

Tribune reporters and editors will appear regularly on FOX 13 local news programs. Stories produced by FOX 13 will appear in The Tribune’s print editions as well as sltrib.com.

