Warsaw Pride celebrates with Rainbow Flag hologram

A sculpture commemorating LGBTQ rights which was burnt down has been reinstated in a new form ahead of Warsaw Pride.

Light projected onto water created a “water hologram” rainbow for four hours on Friday, getting people in the spirit for the yearly “Equality Parade” in the Polish capital last Saturday afternoon.

Ben & Jerry’s, the U.S. ice-cream maker that has been a long-time supporter of same-sex marriage rights, sponsored the light-and-water show.

2 villages of Illinois held Pride events last weekend

Celebrations for LGBTQ Pride Month took place Sunday in at least two of Illinois’ Will County communities. First, in the village of Mokena, with an estimated 20,000 residents, community organizers and members of the Southwest Suburban Activists wanted to make a bigger event for Pride Month than last year’s parade. This year’s celebration was at Yunker Farm, where an amphitheater was the stage to speakers and dancers performing in drag.

Secondly, a group called Bolingbrook Pride hosted its event the same day. The village is a southwest suburb of Chicago where it’s home to nearly 75,000 residents. The group started this year to encourage acceptance of a variety of sexual orientations and gender identities within the village.

“There was no explicitly LGBTQ-positive events in Bolingbrook, so I endeavored to have a Bolingbrook Pride Festival,” Bolingbrook Pride Chairman Bradley Walker said. “After finding several like-minded individuals, we’re able to formulate a group toward this goal.”

(AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)

