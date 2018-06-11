Wasatch Theatre Company is turning 21 and moving to The Gateway as the resident theatre company. WTC joins organizations like Wise Guys Comedy Club, The Depot, The Discovery Children’s Museum, Clark Planetarium, The Gateway Megaplex and the newly opened Dave & Busters to be part of The Gateway’s premier entertainment and cultural district.

Your first chance to check out Wasatch’s new space is during their Page-to-Stage Festival. The festival is an opportunity to check out new works by local playwrights. For 19 years, the festival has provided a forum for local talent to develop new scripts, get feedback, and see their words brought to life.

This year, the challenge presented to the playwrights was to craft a script based on a missed-connection advertisement from Craigslist. Participants were assigned a missed connection (or two) in January, and under the direction of WTC board member Nicholas Dunn, they workshopped drafts through the end of April before turning over completed scripts to director Michael Nielsen. The 2018 playwriting team includes Brook Downs, J. Omar Hansen, Sierra DuCharme-Hansen, Hayley Heaton, Jesse Nepivoda, and Andrea Kile Peterson.

The shows — ranging from surreal to poignant and mysterious to heartfelt — are now in the capable hands of actors Amanda Caraway, Laura Chapman, Gordon Dunn, Merry Magee, Daniel McLeod, and Carlos Nobleza Posas. Each actor stars in a couple of the short scripts, making the evening not only a showcase for new scripts, but also for the versatility of the cast.

Performances are Thurs.–Sat., June 14–16, 8 p.m., at WTC, 124 S. 400 West. Additionally, on June 16 a matinee performance is scheduled at 1 p.m. Tickets are $15 and purchased at www.wasatchtheatre.org.

Other features of this year’s festival include an open house on Fri., June 14, at 5:30 p.m. (come to check out the new space and stay for the show); then a reception with the playwrights follows the performance. As well as a free staged reading of an original play by Nicholas Dunn, Sat., June 16, 4 p.m.

0