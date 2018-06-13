Comedian Tig Notaro to headline PPACU fundraiser

Night of comedy and music to raise money for Planned Parenthood’s political work in Utah

Planned Parenthood Action Council of Utah presents a new fundraising event featuring comedian Tig Notaro on Thurs., June 21. The one-night special performance features the Emmy- and Grammy-nominated comedian Tig Notaro, along with a special musical guest (the announcement next week), benefits Planned Parenthood.

Tig Notaro is a comedian, actor, and writer originally from Mississippi, who Rolling Stone named one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time. Notaro is coming off her critically acclaimed semi-autobiographical Amazon series, One Mississippi, which she starred in, wrote, and produced. The series yielded several award nominations including WGA, GLAAD and The Critic’s Choice Awards. Her new special Happy to be Here is now on Netflix.

Notaro was also nominated for an Emmy and a Grammy for her 2016 HBO special Boyish Girl Interrupted, a GLAAD Award nomination for the Netflix Original Documentary Tig, and her memoir I’m Just a Person is a New York Times Bestseller. In 2019, you can see her opposite Oscar winner Octavia Spencer in the Paramount feature Instant Family.

Notaro is a favorite on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, late-night talk shows, and public radio. She also tours internationally and recently sold out Carnegie Hall. In her time off, Notaro enjoys bird-watching with her wife Stephanie and their twin sons at home in Los Angeles.

The fundraiser also includes a pre-show reception with a live performance by Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, as well as signature cocktails, drinks, and snacks.

The reception begins at 6:30 p.m. and the performance begins at 8 p.m. Tickets for the reception + performance are $75. Performance-only tickets are $50. More information and tickets are available at ppacutah.org/take-action/events/, arttix.org, or at the Eccles Theater box office, 131 S. Main St.

Photo | Tig Notaro with bestie, Ellen DeGeneres

