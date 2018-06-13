Performing Arts at the Utah Arts Fest

Looking Skyward with BANDALOOP

June 21–24, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

The Library Glass Wall above the Reflecting Pool

You are invited to let your imagination soar and discover the sky is not the limit — courtesy of BANDALOOP, an internationally renowned dance company that awakens the human spirit and activates public spaces.

The dancers of the Oakland, California-based troupe perform complex, dynamic choreography while suspended from climbing ropes.

Under the artistic direction of Amelia Rudolph, BANDALOOP unveils two new choreographed works at the Utah Arts Festival, performed twice daily on the glass facade of the library.

DANCE PERFORMANCES

Utah’s extraordinarily vibrant dance scene features professional companies of classical ballet dancers who express power, technical precision, and beauty in their work and modern dancers who are able, through their graceful movement, to touch your soul or tell a story.

Bboy Federation

June 21–24, 6 p.m., and Sun, June 24, 7:30 p.m., The Round

The Bboy Federation showcases Hip Hop Arts as a viable path to success through practice, performance, and education.

RUUDDANCES featuring Ballet West Academy and 2018 UAF Commissioned Dance Award

Fri., June 22, 5:45 p.m., Festival Stage

Peggy Dolkas, associate director and principal faculty with Ballet West II, graduated from the National Ballet School in Toronto, Canada. After dancing with the National Ballet of Canada for two years, she joined Ballet West in 2003. Dolkas’ choreographic commission will premier as part of RUUDDANCES.

Children’s Dance Theatre

Sat., June 23, 5:30 p.m., Festival Stage

Children’s Dance Theatre, the performing arm of the University of Utah Tanner Dance Program, was established in 1949 by Virginia Tanner. The company of 280 young dancers, ages 8 through 18, performs for more than 30,000 Utahns annually. Under Mary Ann Lee’s artistic direction since 1979, the organization continues to grow in size and programming, earning state, national, and international recognition.

SALT Contemporary Dance

Sat., June 23, 7 p.m., Festival Stage

SALT presenting original, cutting-edge, and global contemporary dance — the evolution of modern and ballet dance. By only performing new work and commissioning emerging artists from around the globe, SALT offers fresh perspectives, new voices, and global ideas to local audiences.

Repertory Dance Theatre

Sun., June 24, 5:15 p.m., Festival Stage

Unlike conventional modern dance organizations, RDT presents a diverse range of modern dance styles and choreographers paired together in dynamic and unexpected performances.

0