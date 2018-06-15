As part of Billboard’s 30 Days of Pride celebration this June, numerous pop culture luminaries have written ‘love letters’ to the LGBTQ community. Read them below and share your love letter to the community using #30DaysPride this Gay Pride Month.

Jason Mraz

Love Poem to the LGBTQ Community

Dear You,

Thank you.

You have inspired me.

Re-wired me.

You showed me what strength is.

You demonstrated courage over and over again.

You risked so much for love.

You never compromised your expression

Even when

Your rights and freedoms were being compromised.

You stood up for me.

You stood up for the world.

And now the world is better because of you.

We still have a long way to go

But know

I am bi your side.

All ways.

Katharine McPhee

We live in a time of great change where I’m so proud to support all the progress that the LGBTQ community has made. Of course, as in many new frontiers, there is much more work to be done. I’d like to express my unwavering support to the LGBTQ community and appreciation for how much love you’ve shown me throughout the years. From my initial start on Idol, I always noticed the constant love you filled me with. It continued from my debut album to Smash, all the way through to my start on Broadway. I have always felt you right by my side, you’ve kept me going and stood by me every second, and for that I am grateful.

Pride is such an exciting month and a huge reminder of how being your true authentic self is what’s most important in the end. You are a fearless bunch and I am proud to witness just the beginning of your greatness.

Stay true to yourself.

A Great Big World

Hi! Chad here. If you are part of the LGBTQ community and beyond, I first have to say, thank you. Thank you for being brave enough to be beautifully and unapologetically you. You’ve inspired both Ian and me so much.

Because of you and the support we feel from you, we continue to dig deeper and live and speak our truth as much as possible, both in everyday life and in our songs. I remember when we were writing our song “Hold Each Other,” it was originally written from the perspective of a guy to a girl, which works for Ian but not for me.

But the idea of changing the pronoun to match my sexual orientation was terrifying! Even as an openly gay man living in New York City, I was still super uncomfortable with it. I grew up in a time when guys didn’t sing about other guys. It just wasn’t done. I ultimately decided to lean into my fear and sing my truth. I thought about all of you…and how you’ve boldly and courageously shown the world your colors.

Thank you for helping show me and so many others the way. We love you x infinity.

0