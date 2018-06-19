On Friday, June 22, Bountiful Community Church is hosting an inaugural Pride BBQ celebration and candlelight affirmation. The evening includes a speech by Reverend Gage Church, an LGBT advocate, on “Getting There: The State of LGBTQ Concerns in Utah”.

BBC Pastor Jodi wrote in the church’s June newsletter: BCC stood in support of the LGBT community a few weeks ago at a Preventing and Responding to Suicide in Faith Communities summit sponsored by the Utah Suicide Prevention Coalition. Many of the speakers at the summit shared personal stories of loved ones lost at their own hands. They spoke of the stigma that surrounds suicide and how the current culture of shame and silence has left them feeling isolated in their grief.

George Deussen, while recalling his teenage gay son’s suicide in 2016, reminded the participants, “We are one, and thus others’ loss is our loss, others’ rejection is our rejection, and others’ pain is our pain.” His wife Alyson referred to the African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child,” as she lamented, “My village didn’t show up,” neither to support her son Stockton when he came out nor the family members following his death, Pastor Jodi continued.

The Deussens, along with other speakers, called on faith communities to show up and be engaged by extending God’s love to all God’s children, especially LGBT kids who are experiencing rejection and alienation.

BBC recently renewed its commitment to be an accepting and inclusive spiritual community as the church launched a new ministry outreach to members of the LGBT community and their allies, which now includes Humans Unifying Gender and Sexuality, a support group for youth ages 12 to 19.

The Pride BBQ is at 6:30 p.m., at the BBC, 150 N. 400 East, Bountiful. A $10 donation is suggested to support LGBT outreach. For more information about the BBC, visit uccbccchurch.org.

0