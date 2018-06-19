The 26th season of Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre officially runs July 5–Aug. 4 at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in Logan. However, the month-long festival includes special concerts and performances — including You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, which runs June 23–Aug. 1 at the Utah Theatre in Logan.

By Gioachino Rossini

Count Almaviva visits the home of Doctor Bartolo and serenades Rosina, whom Bartolo keeps confined to the house. But Figaro the barber knows all the town’s secrets and explains to Almaviva that Rosina isn’t Bartolo’s daughter and that the doctor intends to marry her. The Barber of Seville is comic opera at its best.

By Christopher Smith and Arthur Giron

Follow the journey of Englishman John Newton as he transforms from slave trader to abolitionist. Composer of the timeless hymn Amazing Grace, can Newton secure his redemption? Michael Ballam stars as Captain Newton in this poignant 2015 Broadway musical masterpiece.

By Marsha Norman and Lucy Simon

Young Mary Lennox is sent to live with her uncle Archibald who lives in an imposing, secluded manor on the British moor. Inside that house upon the hill, Mary finds a reclusive, long-suffering collection of souls and a neglected garden. Can hope bloom in such a place? Enter The Secret Garden and see.

By Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine

Once Upon a Time a baker and his wife ventured Into the Woods to find ingredients to lift a witch’s curse so they could have a child. Along the way, they met Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, Jack and other colorful characters in this must-see magical musical quest.

SPECIAL PERFORMANCES and CONCERTS

By Clark Gesner

Charlie Brown is 5-years-old and worries his place in the world is hopelessly hopeless. The gang is here too: bossy Lucy, her love interest Schroeder, the perfectionist Sally, and Snoopy — all in rare form. From Valentine’s Day to Beethoven Day, Charlie’s anxiety is on the rise until his friends finally concede, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” It is a crowd-pleasing classic, so load up the kids for a family-friendly fun time at the Utah Theatre.

Join our extraordinary pianists, July 11, in an unpredictable concert of classic masterworks interspersed with comedy, and who knows what other mayhem will ensue.

Utah Festival hosts more than 20 extraordinarily talented artists in a two-day, world-class opera competition on July 12 and 18. Audiences help select the winner who then heads to Italy to compete for the ultimate operatic prize.

Celebrating Tony Award-winning composer Leonard Bernstein’s 100th birthday, the tribute on July 25 includes songs from Candide, On the Town, West Side Story, and more.

On Aug. 1 at the Chase Fine Arts Center, Utah State University is a special concert: The Music of Ralph Vaughan Williams and Gustav Holst with the UFOMT Orchestra and the American Festival Chorus. Dr. Craig Jessop conducts.

On July 7, mingle with festival stars at an elegant dinner at the Riverwoods followed by the opening night of The Secret Garden at the historic Ellen Eccles Theatre.

The festival’s additional events:

