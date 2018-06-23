ART EXHIBITS

Currently open at the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art is Josh Samson’s The Identity Project that posed these questions to several community groups, and together they developed art and video projects surrounding the idea of assigned identity versus personal identity, or the question “How do others see you?” versus “How do you see yourself?”

Identity is a complicated concept, and the participants took several paths in exploring identity: some as personal interviews, some as unique expressions of self, and a handful of young filmmakers crafted their takes on identity.

The project is not meant to define identity, but instead, it’s an opportunity to inspire conversations and reflection about the identities we all hold: those assigned to us, those we are expected to follow, and those that are truest to ourselves.

3Tuesday — Josh Samson: The Identity Project

UMOCA, 20 S. West Temple, times vary, through Oct. 13. Suggested $5 donation, utahmoca.org

CONCERTS

Yep, it’s the season of concerts and music festivals up the yin-yang and here is a mere smattering of who’s in Utah this July.

First, Utah Symphony’s Bravo Broadway returns paying homage to composers Sondheim and Webber and features dozens of songs from Broadway hit shows including Gypsy, Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Sweeny Todd, Company, West Side Story, and more. Jerry Steichen conducts.

Following is three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-Platinum-selling Pentatonix with special guests Echosmith and Calum Scott. Then comes The Village People, the iconic disco-funk group of the 1970s and 80s. Full disclosure: My woodchuck could cut wood over the construction worker. Then experience the soulful singer-songwriter, Amos Lee, as he makes his Utah Symphony debut performing songs from his acclaimed album Spirit, along with fan favorites from his breakthrough album Mission Bell.

Finally, the Dan Reynold-driven LGBT Mormon (and others) affirmation festival concert LoveLoud returns for a second year. Musical guests include Vagabond, Tyler Glenn, Zedd, Mike Shinoda, and more.

7Saturday — Bravo Broadway: A Tribute to Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber

Deer Valley Snow Park Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Dr. South, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $15–96, deervalleymusicfestival.org

12Thursday — Pentatonix

USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Rd., WVC, 8 p.m. Tickets $25–129.50, smithstix.com



20Friday — The Village People

Sandy Amphitheater, 1245 E. 9400 South, Sandy, 8 p.m. Tickets $24–45, smithstix.com

27Friday — Amos Lee with the Utah Symphony

Deer Valley Snow Park Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Dr. South, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $43–76, deervalleymusicfestival.org



28Saturday — LoveLoud Festival 2018

Rice Eccles Stadium, 451 S. 1400 East, UofU, 3:30 p.m. Tickets $29.50–99.50, smithstix.com

MOVIES

Flicks opening this July include two documentaries — one about the life and music of Whitney Houston and the other about the legalization of same-sex marriage.

And gay director Gus Van Sant’s latest film tells the story of one man’s rocky path to sobriety after a life-changing accident, who discovers the healing power of art, willing his injured hands into drawing hilarious, often controversial cartoons, which bring him a new lease on life. Stars Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara.

6Friday — Whitney

Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, times vary. Tickets $6.75–9.25, saltlakefilmsociety.org



13Friday — Church and State

Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, times vary. Tickets $6.75–9.25, saltlakefilmsociety.org

27Friday — Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot

Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, times vary. Tickets $6.75–9.25, saltlakefilmsociety.org

UPCOMING EVENTS

Aug. 2–4, Ogden Pride Festival, ogdenpride.org

Aug. 10–11, Women’s Red Rock Music Festival, womensredrockmusicfest.com

Sep. 21, Culture Club and The B-52’s, maverikcenter.com

Sep. 22, Beck, smithstix.com

Sep. 23, Iron & Wine, Eccles Theater, liveattheeccles.com

Nov. 18, David Sedaris, liveattheeccles.com

Photo | Josh Samson, Hero

