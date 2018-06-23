ART EXHIBITS
Currently open at the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art is Josh Samson’s The Identity Project that posed these questions to several community groups, and together they developed art and video projects surrounding the idea of assigned identity versus personal identity, or the question “How do others see you?” versus “How do you see yourself?”
Identity is a complicated concept, and the participants took several paths in exploring identity: some as personal interviews, some as unique expressions of self, and a handful of young filmmakers crafted their takes on identity.
The project is not meant to define identity, but instead, it’s an opportunity to inspire conversations and reflection about the identities we all hold: those assigned to us, those we are expected to follow, and those that are truest to ourselves.
3Tuesday — Josh Samson: The Identity Project
UMOCA, 20 S. West Temple, times vary, through Oct. 13. Suggested $5 donation, utahmoca.org
CONCERTS
Yep, it’s the season of concerts and music festivals up the yin-yang and here is a mere smattering of who’s in Utah this July.
First, Utah Symphony’s Bravo Broadway returns paying homage to composers Sondheim and Webber and features dozens of songs from Broadway hit shows including Gypsy, Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Sweeny Todd, Company, West Side Story, and more. Jerry Steichen conducts.
Following is three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-Platinum-selling Pentatonix with special guests Echosmith and Calum Scott. Then comes The Village People, the iconic disco-funk group of the 1970s and 80s. Full disclosure: My woodchuck could cut wood over the construction worker. Then experience the soulful singer-songwriter, Amos Lee, as he makes his Utah Symphony debut performing songs from his acclaimed album Spirit, along with fan favorites from his breakthrough album Mission Bell.
Finally, the Dan Reynold-driven LGBT Mormon (and others) affirmation festival concert LoveLoud returns for a second year. Musical guests include Vagabond, Tyler Glenn, Zedd, Mike Shinoda, and more.
7Saturday — Bravo Broadway: A Tribute to Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber
Deer Valley Snow Park Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Dr. South, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $15–96, deervalleymusicfestival.org
12Thursday — Pentatonix
USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Rd., WVC, 8 p.m. Tickets $25–129.50, smithstix.com
20Friday — The Village People
Sandy Amphitheater, 1245 E. 9400 South, Sandy, 8 p.m. Tickets $24–45, smithstix.com
27Friday — Amos Lee with the Utah Symphony
Deer Valley Snow Park Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Dr. South, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $43–76, deervalleymusicfestival.org
28Saturday — LoveLoud Festival 2018
Rice Eccles Stadium, 451 S. 1400 East, UofU, 3:30 p.m. Tickets $29.50–99.50, smithstix.com
MOVIES
Flicks opening this July include two documentaries — one about the life and music of Whitney Houston and the other about the legalization of same-sex marriage.
And gay director Gus Van Sant’s latest film tells the story of one man’s rocky path to sobriety after a life-changing accident, who discovers the healing power of art, willing his injured hands into drawing hilarious, often controversial cartoons, which bring him a new lease on life. Stars Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara.
6Friday — Whitney
Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, times vary. Tickets $6.75–9.25, saltlakefilmsociety.org
13Friday — Church and State
Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, times vary. Tickets $6.75–9.25, saltlakefilmsociety.org
27Friday — Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot
Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, times vary. Tickets $6.75–9.25, saltlakefilmsociety.org
UPCOMING EVENTS
Aug. 2–4, Ogden Pride Festival, ogdenpride.org
Aug. 10–11, Women’s Red Rock Music Festival, womensredrockmusicfest.com
Sep. 21, Culture Club and The B-52’s, maverikcenter.com
Sep. 22, Beck, smithstix.com
Sep. 23, Iron & Wine, Eccles Theater, liveattheeccles.com
Nov. 18, David Sedaris, liveattheeccles.com
