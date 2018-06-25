LA Gay Men’s Chorus threatened

A bomb threat prompted an evacuation during a Saturday afternoon performance by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, the group said.

A woman named Lisette Brodey said the audience was asked to evacuate after one song during the 2 p.m. concert.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the theater has been evacuated,” a post on the group’s Facebook page said. “In our nearly 40-year history, we do not believe this has happened until today. Everyone is safe. WE WILL NOT BE DETERRED.”

Homophobia off-Strip

A group of men attacked a man at an off-Strip parking garage over the weekend, yelling homophobic slurs as they kicked and punched him, according to Metro Police.

The victim, who is openly gay, was hospitalized with a bloody face, while five of the 10 to 12 men who attacked him were arrested, police said.

The attack was captured on surveillance cameras at the Hard Rock Hotel, where the incident occurred Sunday night.

Eidryce Marks, Rashon Wiggins, Keron Cumberland, Damion Campbell and Aaron Bob-Goldman were arrested on counts of battery, and hate and bias crime, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records. Clark County prosecutors decided against pursuing the battery counts, and the suspects have since bailed out of the Clark County Detention Center, records show.

Body 10

ESPN The Magazine last week announced this year’s roster of athletes who will be featured in BODY10, which hits newsstands June 29. Created in celebration of the athletic form, ESPN The Magazine’s “Body Issue” will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year. The 2018 athlete roster is as follows:

• Saquon Barkley, New York Giants Running Back

• Sue Bird, Seattle Storm Point Guard, and Megan Rapinoe, USWNT and Seattle Reign FC Forward

• Tori Bowie, U.S. Olympic Track and Field Athlete and Gold Medalist

• Lauren Chamberlain, USSSA Pride Infielder

• Jessie Diggins, U.S. Olympic Cross-Country Skier and Gold Medalist

• Crystal Dunn, USWNT and North Carolina Courage Forward

• Charlotte Flair, WWE Superstar

• Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA Galaxy Forward

• Dallas Keuchel, World Series Champion and Houston Astros Cy Young Award-Winning Pitcher

• Greg Norman, Hall of Fame Golfer

• Yasiel Puig, LA Dodgers Right Fielder

• Adam Rippon, Olympic Bronze Medalist Figure Skater

• Jerry Rice, Pro Football Hall of Fame Wide Receiver

• Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm Forward

• Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves Center

