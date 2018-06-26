National HIV Testing Day, June 27

Tomorrow, June 27, is National HIV Testing Day and each year on this day, the Centers for Disease Control unites with partners, health departments, and other organizations to raise awareness about the importance of HIV testing and early diagnosis of HIV. Too many people don’t know they have HIV. At the end of 2014, an estimated 1.1 million persons age 13 and older were living with HIV infection in the United States, including an estimated 166,000 (15 percent, or 1 in 7) persons whose infections had not been diagnosed. Getting tested is the first step to finding out if you have HIV. If you have HIV, getting medical care and taking medicines regularly helps you live a longer, healthier life and also lowers the chances of passing HIV on to others.

Testing is the only way for the Americans living with undiagnosed HIV to know their HIV status and get into care. CDC estimates that more than 90 percent of all new infections could be prevented by proper testing and linking HIV positive persons to care. HIV testing saves lives! It is one of the most powerful tools in the fight against HIV.

So, the CDC encourages HIV testing on National HIV Testing Day and every day to ensure people get tested, know their status, and are linked to care and treatment services.

Orgs offering free HIV testing

Utah AIDS Foundation, 1408 S. 1100 East, 5–7 p.m.

Utah Pride Center, 1380 S. Main St., 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Fourth Street Clinic, 409 W. 400 South, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

Urban Indian Center, 120 W. 1300 South, 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

https://www.cdc.gov/DoingItMyWay

