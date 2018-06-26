Last night in a unique union the SF Gay Men’s Chorus joined the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

The conductor of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus lead the Mormon Tabernacle Choir in a special event in Mountain View, California last night.

“That’s a headline no one ever thought they would read. Well, it’s true,” Tim Seelig, the chorus’ conductor wrote in a Facebook post. “Tonight, I am the guest conductor for the encore in an amphitheater that seats 21,000. Most importantly, I’ll be doing it as an out, proud, gay man — and be introduced as the conductor of the SAN FRANCISCO GAY MEN’S CHORUS. In addition, a group of our singers will be joining the chorus (MoTab) during its rehearsal this afternoon, introduced as SFGMC and sing a song with them. We’ll be wearing our ‘Love Can Build A Bridge’ t-shirts with the rainbow logo!”

“We have no delusions about changing the course of the Mormon religion. Nor does this wipe away the pain inflicted on the LGBTQ community over the years. We are going into this with eyes wide open,” Seeling wrote of the event. “There may be a young closeted Mormon in the audience or who finds out about this concert and may see a glimmer of hope. That’s enough for us. In this 40th season alone, we will have performed at First Baptist Church, Greeneville, SC., St. Ignatius Catholic Church in SF and now for the Mormons. Building bridges.”

