Last night in a unique union the SF Gay Men’s Chorus joined the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

The conductor of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus lead the Mormon Tabernacle Choir in a special event in Mountain View, California last night.
“That’s a headline no one ever thought they would read. Well, it’s true,” Tim Seelig, the chorus’ conductor wrote in a Facebook post. “Tonight, I am the guest conductor for the encore in an amphitheater that seats 21,000. Most importantly, I’ll be doing it as an out, proud, gay man — and be introduced as the conductor of the SAN FRANCISCO GAY MEN’S CHORUS. In addition, a group of our singers will be joining the chorus (MoTab) during its rehearsal this afternoon, introduced as SFGMC and sing a song with them. We’ll be wearing our ‘Love Can Build A Bridge’ t-shirts with the rainbow logo!”
“We have no delusions about changing the course of the Mormon religion. Nor does this wipe away the pain inflicted on the LGBTQ community over the years. We are going into this with eyes wide open,” Seeling wrote of the event. “There may be a young closeted Mormon in the audience or who finds out about this concert and may see a glimmer of hope. That’s enough for us. In this 40th season alone, we will have performed at First Baptist Church, Greeneville, SC., St. Ignatius Catholic Church in SF and now for the Mormons. Building bridges.”
0
6 Comments
The headline doesn’t match the article. Only the director joined the MoTabChoir to direct them in one song. The Gay Men’s Chorus did not sing with them, right?
A group from the SFGMC sang as well, according to the article. In summer, it is difficult to gather the entire chorus.
Oh, a few men from SF joined only for the sound check, I think. The headline implies the two choirs gave a performance together.
What a great story. Suppose Deseret News will run it?
Let’s not give them too much credit. Dr Seelig is a noted director and remember they won’t let SLMC sing anywhere on Temple Square at Christmas when every choir in the valley is invited to sing
It doesn’t mention that the gay men were told not to actually sing, but they could mouth the words and admire how fulfilled the heterosexual singers were.