Weekend Events: Get up adult emos, post-gangster comedian, Savannah smiles, and more

29Friday — The Get Up Kids

Ian Cohen, contributing writer for pitchfork.com wrote earlier this month: The seven years since the Get Up Kids released their first reunion album, 2011’s There Are Rules, however, have seen the rise of the apparently oxymoronic subgenre “adult emo.” Now in their late 30s and early 40s, bands like Braid, American Football, Brand New, Jimmy Eat World, and Taking Back Sunday are maturing, often with vital results. And that same “adult emo” outlook makes Kicker the most satisfying Get Up Kids release in nearly 20 years.

Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, 9 p.m. Tickets $20, ticketfly.com

— Blue October

Frontman Justin Furstenfeld and drummer-brother Jeremy started Blue October in 1995. The five-man alternative and experimental rock band from Texas is clearly made its way to stardom. What shines over similar rock groups is the instrumentals: The heavy electric violin and viola in their music are incredible. With hits like “Into the Ocean and “Hate Me,” tonight’s concert should be a real moody treat.

The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, 7 p.m. Tickets $2 Adv/30 Day Of, smithstix.com



30Saturday — Shayne Smith

Former gang member and current comedian, Shayne Smith is a co-host on the Freaky Geeks Podcast as well as the winner of the 2015 Salt City Comedy Superstar contest and voted best Alternative Comedian of 2016 by City Weekly.

Growing up, Shayne escaped the small country town of Fillmore, Utah, which boasts a population of around 2,000 on the best of days. Smith explores the true horror stories of his life with his lighthearted surreal interpretations, proving that you can’t judge a book by its face tattooed cover. An outgoing and overflowing person with contagious positivity, Smith is someone you don’t want to miss.

Wiseguys Comedy Club, 194 S. 400 West, 8 p.m. Tickets $15, wiseguyscomedy.com

— Flying Ace All-Star Freestyle Show

Catch the high-flying action every weekend through Sept. 2 with the Flying Ace All-Stars Freestyle Show. See Olympians and National Team skiers and snowboarders perform acrobatic feats as they soar to 60 feet before landing in the Park’s Spence Eccles Olympic freestyle pool. A great show for the whole family, this half-hour choreographed production will leave you breathless.

Utah Olympic Park, 3419 Olympic Pkwy., Park City, 1 p.m. Free

1Sunday — Blues, Brews, and BBQs at Snowbasin

Every Sunday through Sept. 30, the lawn and patio outside Earl’s Lodge at Snowbasin converts into a vibrant festival-like atmosphere with free music, incredible BBQ food, and ice-cold beverages. Chill out on the lawn with a shaded chair or a blanket, have a beverage and listen to some incredible free music from nationally touring artists. This Sunday’s lineup: Cris Jacobs / Luke Winslow King / The Johnny Utahs. The event is hosted by RoHa Brewing Project.

Earl’s Lodge, 3925 Snow Basin Rd., Huntsville, noon–5:30 p.m. Free

— Salt Lake Oasis with Savannah

Salt Lake Oasis is a nonprofit organization that values secular community, friendship, and free thought. The group hosts a weekly “gathering” with a special guest. Today, Oasis presents Savannah, a young girl who came out as a lesbian in front of her Eagle Mountain Mormon church ward last June and was told to sit down midway through a speech in which she said she was not a “horrible sinner.” Hear more of her moving and inspiring story today.

Ember, 623 S. State St., 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Donations suggested, saltlakeoasis.org



Photo | The Get Up Boys

0