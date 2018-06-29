Video: Country singer Chase Sansing remakes ‘We Are the World’, shining a light on homelessness

Rising young country artist Chase Sansing has released a music video to raise awareness of homelessness in Nashville. The remake of Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie’s mega-hit “We Are the World” was filmed throughout Music City by Sansing himself.

The touching video also features Nashville musicians Kelsey Malone, Justin Shaw, and Rae Cecil trading verses similar to the original USA for Africa video released in 1985.

“I chose to re-record ‘We Are the World’ because I wanted to shine a light on the issue of homelessness in Nashville, a problem seen around the country especially among LGBTQ youth,” stated Sansing. “It seems like the problem keeps getting worse instead of getting better.”

“It’s impossible for me to sing something I don’t feel, which is why my videos usually have an emotional pull on them. Kelsey, Justin, Rae and I all agreed this is a crucial issue we all believe in. If we all lend a hand, maybe we can help decrease the number of homeless LGBTQ youth in our country.”

