A new queer web series that offers a refreshing take on LGBTQ representation
Not So Artful Productions released on May 14 a new web series, Grosse Misconduct — a six-part digital series that depicts an eccentric Human Resources team as they navigate personal and professional struggles under the leadership of their high-maintenance director, Mitch Grosse.
It stars transgender actress Pooya Mohseni (Iranian-American transgender activist) as Alicia Castile, Anne Schroeder as Sarah Wilson, Steve Barkman as Brian Lambert and Colby Ryan as Mitch Grosse.
They seek to spotlight more LGBTQ characters in leading roles, featuring narratives that show how alike we all are, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.
To that end, Grosse Misconduct does not feature a coming-out story or anyone struggling with gender identity. The characters are living, loving, working, arguing and celebrating, and their stories can now be more accessible than ever — not just in film and television, but for a new generation of smartphone viewers with short attention spans.
0
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.