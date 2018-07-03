web analytics
Brews back for this summer’s ‘Hops on the Hill’ at Stein Eriksen Lodge

16 hours ago
by Staff
Hops on the hill
Written by Staff

Celebrate summer with cold brews, delectable bites, and live music at Stein Eriksen Lodge, located mid-mountain at Deer Valley Resort. Hops on the Hill, a 7-week summer series of craft beer and food tasting accompanied by free outdoor concerts, will feature local breweries, authentic summer eats from Chef Zane Holmquist, and live outdoor music Tuesday nights from July 17 through August 28.

The $20 food and $20 beer pairings will be offered on the Stein Eriksen Lodge deck from 6–7:30 p.m. Local bands will play a free outdoor concert on the Lawn from 6–9p.m., with additional a la carte grill and beverages available for purchase.

The local breweries and bands featured each week of the series include:

July 17
Brewers: Squatters Brewery & Roha Brewing
Band: Sara Degraw and the Odd Jobs

July 24
Brewers: Park City Brewery & Shades of Pale
Band: Gary Tada

July 31
Brewers: Epic Brewing & Bohemian Brewery
Band: Red Desert Ramblers

Aug. 7
Brewers: Melvin Brewing & 2 Row Brewery
Band: Fastback

Aug. 14
Brewers: Red Rock Brewing & Proper Brewing Co.
Band: The Lazlos

Aug. 21
Brewers: Wasatch Brewery & Bonneville Brewery
Band: Utah County Swillers

Aug. 28
Brewers: Mad Fritz Beer & Mountain West Cidery
Band: The Dave Bowen Orchestra

Visit https://www.steinlodge.com/hops.html for event updates. This event does sell out, so reservations recommended. Call 435-645-6455 to make a reservation.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Youth Sports Alliance and its programs to support sports activities for youth in Summit and Wasatch counties, promoting good sportsmanship and healthy lifestyles through participation, education, and competition.

