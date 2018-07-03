Celebrate summer with cold brews, delectable bites, and live music at Stein Eriksen Lodge, located mid-mountain at Deer Valley Resort. Hops on the Hill, a 7-week summer series of craft beer and food tasting accompanied by free outdoor concerts, will feature local breweries, authentic summer eats from Chef Zane Holmquist, and live outdoor music Tuesday nights from July 17 through August 28.

The $20 food and $20 beer pairings will be offered on the Stein Eriksen Lodge deck from 6–7:30 p.m. Local bands will play a free outdoor concert on the Lawn from 6–9p.m., with additional a la carte grill and beverages available for purchase.

The local breweries and bands featured each week of the series include:

July 17

Brewers: Squatters Brewery & Roha Brewing

Band: Sara Degraw and the Odd Jobs

July 24

Brewers: Park City Brewery & Shades of Pale

Band: Gary Tada

July 31

Brewers: Epic Brewing & Bohemian Brewery

Band: Red Desert Ramblers

Aug. 7

Brewers: Melvin Brewing & 2 Row Brewery

Band: Fastback

Aug. 14

Brewers: Red Rock Brewing & Proper Brewing Co.

Band: The Lazlos

Aug. 21

Brewers: Wasatch Brewery & Bonneville Brewery

Band: Utah County Swillers

Aug. 28

Brewers: Mad Fritz Beer & Mountain West Cidery

Band: The Dave Bowen Orchestra

Visit https://www.steinlodge.com/hops.html for event updates. This event does sell out, so reservations recommended. Call 435-645-6455 to make a reservation.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Youth Sports Alliance and its programs to support sports activities for youth in Summit and Wasatch counties, promoting good sportsmanship and healthy lifestyles through participation, education, and competition.

