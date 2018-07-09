Ballet West to show new works at free event

Capping off a two-week Choreographic Workshop, students of the Ballet West Academy and artÉmotion Summer Intensive will perform a free showing of three new works on Thursday, July 19, at the Gallivan Center Main Stage. Along with the student creations, there will be a new work performed by Ballet West Soloist Tyler Gum, and Ashley Richardson and Noel Jensen, both Ballet West II dancers.

In its second year of this unique Choreographic Workshop is a two-week invitation-only initiative for elite students interested in pursuing careers as professional ballet dancers. And its designed to replicate a typical workday for a professional dancer. Students begin each morning with a technique class and then work with a professional choreographer the rest of the day creating a new work.

Ballet West Academy Summer Intensive is a regimented five-week training program for pre-professional ballet students, under the Artistic Direction of Adam Sklute and directed by Peter LeBreton Merz.

The artÉmotion program was founded and is directed by Ballet West First Soloist Allison DeBona and Principal Rex Tilton who conduct this special summer intensive program around the United States.

“Last year, the Choreographic Workshop’s new works were presented at the Utah Arts Festival to great acclaim,” said DeBona. “We are absolutely thrilled to present these brilliant and diverse new creations as a stand-alone concert at Gallivan Center for the community — completely free of charge.”

WHAT:

Three new works presented free at the Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main St.

WHO:

Allison DeBona and Rex Tilton’s artÉmotion in collaboration with the Ballet West Academy Summer Intensive

WHEN:

Thursday, July 19, at 7 p.m.

