On Thursday, July 12, the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah and Utah Pride Center will conduct specialized training taught by transgender advocates and youth about how to create safe learning environments for transgender students.

The organizers are inviting all students, educators, parents, counselors, administrators, school board members, and community members to participate in this training to propel a cultural change in Utah schools. (Please RSVP using the link below.)

“Transgender youth are everywhere in Utah — in our churches, in our communities, and in our schools,” said Ermiya Fanaeian, co-founder of March For Our Lives SLC and a co-leader of the training. “This workshop will give educational stakeholders insight into the personal experiences of transgender students and a toolkit for how they can make their school environment more welcoming and supportive for all students.”

Also leading the training will be Jimmy Lee, the youth programs coordinator at the Utah Pride Center. Following the training is a panel discussion featuring perspectives from transgender youth who can answer questions about their own school experiences and how schools can improve their recognition and accommodation of transgender students.

Creating Safety for Gender Diverse Youth in Schools

Thursday, July 12, 2018, 5–8 p.m.

Utah Pride Center, 1380 Main St.

RSVP here: https://www.facebook.com/events/257610634988779/

