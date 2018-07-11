Salt Lake’s Cultural Core is Utah’s Premiere Urban Art, Culture, and Entertainment District

Widely recognized, downtown Salt Lake is one of the best places in the nation to live, work and play. Today, leaders from local arts organizations, Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski, and representatives from Salt Lake County gathered to officially launch the Cultural Core initiative, THE BLOCKS, Utah’s premier art, cultural and entertainment district.

Located within a 40-block neighborhood, THE BLOCKS celebrate vibrant urban experiences for a growing and increasingly diverse group of residents and visitors and showcases the amazing talent and dynamic energy of the creative community in downtown Salt Lake’s Cultural Core.

“Authentic cultural and artistic experiences inspire creativity and make our community a great place to live and work. With their variety of venues, artists, audiences, and non-stop creative energy, THE BLOCKS offer a quality and consistent experience you cannot get anywhere else in Utah,” says Kristin Beck, executive director of Downtown SLC Presents. “We are truly thankful to our officials and leaders for their foresight in putting effort into expanding our arts, entertainment, and cultural options downtown.”

People can fully embrace the vast diversity of cultural and artistic offerings and create new memories and traditions through the power of art. From world-class performing arts to vibrant galleries and rousing concert series to culturally-rich arts and ethnic festivals, museums, markets, and amazing facilities, Salt Lake is the hub of Utah’s burgeoning cultural renaissance.

Spearheaded by Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County leadership, THE BLOCKS represent the culmination of an eight-year, community-based process to showcase the rich, vibrant arts and cultural opportunities within Salt Lake’s Cultural Core. The new brand and accompanying marketing support will promote and package artistic experiences. It will also urge the community to rediscover our wealth of artists, performance groups, filmmakers, photographers, and unexpected delights. Love Communications created the new brand for THE BLOCKS.

Upcoming Projects:

Block Party — A free party featuring live painting demonstrations, arts performances, food, and drinks. The event takes place July 13, 7 p.m., at Exchange Place, 350 S. Main St.

200 West Mural — The public will come together to fill in different squares to complete a 150-foot mural. Located at the underpass of the 200 West corridor behind the Salt Palace.

Plein Air Festival — Different locations around THE BLOCKS will feature live painting. Free for the public to attend. Pieces will be sold with proceeds going toward charity.

Mobile Arts BLOCKS Truck — Party in a box complete with DJ equipment and staging. Will feature rotating artist murals on site.

