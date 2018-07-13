13Friday — Hatch Family Chocolates Avenues Block Party

Hatch Family Chocolates owner: “I get it, you’ve been busy traveling around the country in search of amazing summer events. Look no further than the Avenues. I’ve seen the crazy children in this neighborhood — you parents need a breather. So yes, bring those crazy kids and let them run around so you can rest peacefully later tonight!! You don’t have kids?? No worries; bring that special someone and make a picnic out of it. I mean hello.

Tonight’s movie with free popcorn is Coco with Gael García Bernal and will start about 8 p.m. You can eat the popcorn in your car while protesting the fact that you really dislike movies. But no judgments here. Lawn games will be available to use on a first-come-first-serve basis. This is a festive event, so please share the use of the games.

Kate and I will randomly be passing out four $20 gift certificates for your future visit to Hatch Family Chocolates. These certificates will be handed out randomly. We cannot be bribed. We just want to have another way of saying thank you to all of you that support us.”

Hatch Family Chocolates, 376 E. 8th Ave., 7:15–11:45 p.m. Free, hatchfamilychocolates.com

— Tin Angel/ Cinder Wine Dinner



Tin Angel is hosting Cinder Wines for a five-course tasting with winemaker, Melanie Krause, and chef Jerry. These wine dinners are a chance for Jerry to be creative, using ingredients inspired by the wines. Sip and learn about making wine in the neighboring state of Idaho.

Tin Angel Cafe, 365 W. 400 South, 6 p.m. Tickets $80–100, Eventbrite



— FemmeFest Summer 2018

The LGBT Resource Center at the UofU hosts the annual Summer FemmeFest today. They will have snacks available and will watch a romantic movie (Eeek! I hope it’s not The Notebook, just sayin’). Plus everyone can paint their talons or nails, depending on your queenie-ness! (Bring your own polish, betches!).

LGBT Resource Center, UofU, 200 Central Campus Dr., Rm 409, 1–5 p.m. Free

14Saturday — Kate MacLeod: A Harmonious Sound

Kate MacLeod is an award-winning songwriter and fiddle player whose music has been recorded by other artists from California to the Czech Republic in Celtic, Bluegrass, and Roots music genres. Some of her past recordings include Blooming, produced by Tim O’Brien, At Ken Sanders Rare Books; a collection of songs inspired by books, and Deep in the Sound of Terra; a violin/fiddle recording inspired by landscape and nature.

The evening includes a presentation on her artist-in-residence program, and the Pendle Hill Quaker Study and Retreat Center in Wallingford, Penn. This retreat has been in action since 1930 and continues to be a haven for conferences and individual retreat activities that also hosts lectures and events related to nonviolence and social activism.

The music for this event will include peace-motivating and inspirational songs, and instrumental pieces, inspired by my research and time spent at the retreat. This collection of music was first published in a handmade songbook with an accompanying demonstration CD that will be available.

Salt Lake Quaker Meetinghouse, 171 E. 4800 South, Murray. Free, www.saltlakequakers.org www.katemacleod.com

— Thirty Seconds to Mars

Thirty Seconds to Mars lands on the Salt Lake stage tonight. The rock band from Los Angeles formed in 1998 by Jared Leto (Oscar winner, Dallas Buyers Club) and his brother Shannon. Opening for the bros is Cleveland-based, six-piece Welshly Arms. The band fuses alternative rock with gospel, soul, and blues to create a unique sound that’s all their own.

USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Rd, WVC, 6 p.m. Tickets $29.50–99.50, smithstix.com

15Sunday — World Cup Final Watch Party

The FIFA World Cup is futbol — hot dudes without helmets, pads, and cups. Yay! Opening at 9 a.m. with free coffee (compliments of La Barba Coffee) and doughnuts, as well as the full brunch menu Starting at 10 a.m. — booze!! $3 bloodies and mimosas, $6 PB&Js (that’s a 12 oz Proper Beer and a $3 Jameson) plus probably other team-themed featured drinks. So, enjoy craft beer, a full bar, brunch, free coffee and doughnuts, and none of the gross sports bar vibe you get from other places!

Proper Brewing Company, 857 S. Main St., 9 a.m.– noon. properbrewingco.com

Photo | Thirty Seconds to Mars

0