Monthly rideOUT Utah motorcycle group

rideOUT is a new riding group for gay/queer motorcycle riders and allies/friends. They rideOUT on different scenic runs and stop midway to have a picnic lunch every third Sunday of the month. They then end up at The Sun Trapp for drinks during Leather Happy Hour.

In July, the group rode to Mirror Lake, meeting at a coffeehouse at 10 a.m. They did a 4.5-hour ride including a stop for a picnic-style lunch (sandwiches, chips, cookies, and beverages) for a round trip of about 150 miles.

Parts of the ride are on the highway, so a minimum 600cc motorcycle is needed to keep up.

The group is sponsored by blackBOOTS and Utah Leather Pride, and the cost is free. Donations to help cover the lunch, and nonalcoholic beverages are welcome, but no one is turned away.

The next ride event is Sunday, Aug. 19, 10:30 a.m., Beans & Brews Coffeehouse, 791 E. 3300 South. For info, email info@blackbootsslc.org

0