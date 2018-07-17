tupelo Park City, known for celebrating globally-inspired, artisan-sourced dishes on historic Main Street, earned Wine Spectator’s 2018 Award of Excellence for the third consecutive year. This award category recognizes wine lists which typically offer at least 90 selections and feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers, along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style.

“We couldn’t be more excited to earn this prestigious recognition from Wine Spectator,” said tupelo Park City Chef and Owner Matthew Harris. “We take pride in our wine offerings available to our guests that serve to enhance their dining experience with us.”

You may find more details all award-winners in Wine Spectator’s August 31 issue, which hit newsstands today. Or visit http://restaurants.winespectator.com.

About tupelo

One of Park City’s newest fine dining establishments, tupelo honors artisanal and sustainable producers worldwide. With notes of global inspiration and a nod toward quality ingredients, tupelo is sharing vibrant stories through lush, unconventional fare. Located at 508 Main Street in a three-story, 1926 historic building in the heart of Park City, Utah, Chef Matthew Harris’ world travels and personal experiences with sustainable, artisanal food producers inspires tupelo’s menu.

Derived from the gold standard of honeys, the name tupelo reflects the adaptation of Harris’ native Southern roots to the Beehive State. Just as a hive is both vital to and dependent upon its environment, tupelo also pays homage to the hyper-local, small-scale production model epitomized by bees. Like a bee that produces complex honey by traveling from bloom to bloom, Chef Harris’ handcrafted cuisine is the distinct result of the farmers, fisherfolk, and artisans met during his cross-country travels. With skills honed in major culinary empires, such as Jean-George Vongerichten, Kevin Rathbun, and Pano Karatossos’ Buckhead Life Restaurant Group, Chef Harris is a longtime practitioner of slow food and farm-to-table cuisine. He has appeared on CBS’ Fresh From the Kitchen as a celebrity guest chef and in Food and Wine, SKI, Esquire and more.

For reservations and more information, visit the restaurant’s website at tupeloparkcity.com.

0