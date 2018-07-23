ANNUAL EVENTS

Celebrate Ogden’s LGBT community at the 4th annual Ogden Pride Festival. Stand OUT and Speak UP at this family-friendly event (which means discreetly bring flasks, SFK!) The three-day festival includes the Ogden Pride Soireé on Friday, the Stand OUT, Speak UP Rally and Youth Drag Show for OUTreach on Saturday, and the 4th Annual Ogden Pride Festival: Stand OUT, Speak UP! on Sunday.

In its 49th year, the Kimball Arts Festival is Utah’s longest-running visual arts festival and is one of the most highly regarded art events in the West. For three days, the festival proudly features more than 220 of North America’s finest artists across 12 disciplines, providing visitors with an opportunity to meet and purchase art from a wide variety of talented artists from across the country and internationally.

So, every year at Q‘s Lagoon day, my balls turn egotestical, and I ride freaky rides like Odysea, Red Baron, and the Merry-Go-R0und (probably because I flasked it in). Join me kiddies … oh dammit, that’s creepy!

The 12th annual Women’s Red Rock Music festival brings in 14 amazing lesbian-fused acts, including Cris Williamson, Robyn Cage, Dirty Cello, The Blu Janes, and more. It is a well-known, well-liked festival, so get tickets and accommodations early.

Each year, Rose Exposed features short works created by each of the Rose Wagner’s resident companies: Gina Bachauer International Piano Foundation, Plan-B Theatre Company, PYGmalion Theatre Company, Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company, Repertory Dance Theatre and SB Dance. Some pieces are created in advance of the event; others that same day; all constructed around a unifying theme. This year’s theme is “Breaking News” — out of Russia, Japan, Jeopardy Teen Tournament, and Michael Aaron’s sex-toy drawers.

The Moab Music Festival (and outings) returns to the picturesque scenery of southeastern Utah. Enjoy musical rafting and hiking trips, and We Are Women: A Bernstein Cabaret, and Coming to America — a program based on composers who came to America in the first half of the 20th century.

2Thursday — Ogden Pride

Event locations, times and ticket prices vary, through Saturday, ogdenpride.org

3Friday — Park City Kimball Arts Festival

Historic Main St., Park City, times vary through Sunday. Hours and prices vary, parkcitykimballartsfestival.org

5Sunday — QSaltLake Lagoon Day

Lagoon Amusement Park, 375 Lagoon Dr., Farmington, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. (Join Q at the Canyon Terrace in the park.) Discount tickets available at Club Try-Angles and Cahoots.

10Friday — Women’s Red Rock Music Festival

Robber’s Roost, 185 Main St., Torrey, times vary through Saturday. Tickets vary, womensredrockmusicfest.com

25Friday — Rose Exposed

Jeanné Wagner Theatre, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South. Tickets start at $15, arttix.org



30Saturday — Moab Music Festival

Outings, venues, and times vary through Sept. 10. Tickets vary, moabmusicfest.org

So, concerts this month celebrate me, Tony, for when I lost most of my hair in the 80’s, as well as trying to be GENTRI-fied since the late 70’s. But regardless, the payoffs are worth it, so do it!

9Thursday — Lost ’80s Live

Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre, 300 Wakara Way, UofU campus, 7 p.m. Tickets $48 for members/$53 for the public, redbuttegarden.org

12Thursday — GENTRI

Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Dr., Layton, 8 p.m. Tickets $25, tickets.davisarts.org



90&9 Events presents Fighter, a cirque-style concept show. With an original score by Nik Day and a one of a kind professional cast with singers, dancers, aerialists, actors, and more. This beautiful, meaningful show follows the journey of humankind through trials and heartbreaks proving that beauty indeed can rise from the ashes.

2Thursday — Fighter

Jeanné Wagner Theatre, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, times vary, through Saturday. Tickets $15–30, arttix.org



