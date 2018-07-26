27Friday — Jennifer Rasmusson Solo Exhibition

Currently on show at A Gallery is Jennifer Rasmusson’s abstract paintings that are interpretations of her everyday world. Her process is a fluid conversation between herself, the paint, and various materials. The result is layers of luminous color, shape, and space. She reaches for a balance between the light and dark spaces in the composition.

A Gallery, 1321 S. 2100 East, Mon.–Sat., through Aug. 18, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Free, agalleryonline.com/gallery

— Live Show: Joseph Smith’s Demise



The event sounds a bit macabre despite the humor behind it. Join Marie Kent and Bryce Blankenagel of the My Book of Mormon podcast and Colleen Dietz of Mormon Happy Hour as they drink the way through the demise of Joseph Smith. It’s a benefit show with all proceeds going to PRIDE Utah.

Squatters Pub, 147 W. Broadway, 8–10 p.m. Tickets $5 at the door



28Saturday — LoveLoud Music Fest 2018

Hope you all have tickets to LoveLoad [sic purposefully] 2018 featuring Imagine Dragons, ZEDD, Mike Shinoda, Grace Vanderwaal, Tyler Glenn, Vagabon, A.W., and more. And is hosted by Cameron Esposito. It was a great festival last year and should be even better this year.

For those not able to make it to Salt Lake City, stream it starting at 5 p.m. However, you must RSVP and set a reminder here: go.att.com/ATTLOVELOUD.

Rice-Eccles Stadium, UofU, 451 S. 1400 East, 2 p.m. gates open/3:30 p.m. showtime. Tickets $29.50–99.50, smithstix.com

— Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge stormed onto the American rock scene with her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy Awards show. Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Etheridge has remained one of America’s favorite female singer-songwriters for more than two decades.

Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, 8 p.m. Lawn tickets only available, $49, tickets.davisarts.org

— Halloween in July

Presented by Dance Evolution, Halloween in July is a celebration for the birth of DJ/DC who will be taking over the Metro Music Hall patio dance floor. DJ Shutter will be on the inside dance floor, and the mainstage headliner is Turtlecock who will perform a tribute to AFI & The Misfits! featuring Scott Michael Wardle, Moses McKinley, Alonso Sariana, Willie Hatton-Ward, and Ryan Davies.

Additionally, they will have a horror-inspired art show featuring Tannen Tannen Tannen, Jordan Gonzales, Chelsea Siren, and Justin Dummar.

Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, 8 p.m–2 a.m. Tickets $5 for those in costume/$10 in street clothes.

29Sunday — Park City Sunday Silly Market

This week’s silly costume theme is Cowboys and Cowgirls! Oh yes, velvet chaps and 10-gallon bedazzled hats! Also, honored this week is Mark Miller Subaru, named Utah’s first “Eco-Friendly Retailer” — not to mention the 2018 Love Promise Retailer of the Year. In addition to our many green initiatives, Mark Miller Subaru has teamed up with HEAL Utah to educate the public on how to travel responsibly to help improve our air quality. So stop by Mark Miller Subaru’s booth this week to learn more about our “Subaru Loves the Earth” partner, HEAL Utah and the work they do in our community

Historic Main Street, Park City., 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Free, parksillysundaymarket.com

PHOTO | ZEDD

