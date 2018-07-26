Library workers in Southern Utah were pressured to remove Pride Month-themed displays featuring LGBT books and materials because a county official believed they were too controversial. Joel Tucker, the Washington County director in charge of eight library branches, had the displays at the Hurricane branch removed following apparent complaints from patrons.

The same form of censorship occurred last year at the same branch. At that time, Ammon Treasure, a part-time employee, felt compelled to argue the decision but also felt his position at the library wouldn’t permit it. But this year, Ammon did take his concerns to a supervisor and human resources; and then to The Spectrum & Daily News. He said that the employees who placed the displays and wore the buttons said they never received any complaints from patrons. And they believe their county higher-ups are being discriminatory.

“I take it from the perspective of the patron,” Tucker told The Spectrum. “What they see is we’re advocating for that point of view, and that we want them to read that. That’s not our intent, to drive people to support one ideal over the other or advocate for one position over another.”

“The intention behind the Pride Month displays was to show the library is a safe space to learn more about the topic,” added Ammon.

Library employees complied and changed the LGBT displays (and removed the buttons from their bodies) with new diversity-themed displays over a selection of books that read “libraries are for everyone.”

The new displays were a safer choice, Tucker said because the alternative would “give rise to or would be likely to give rise to disagreement.”

