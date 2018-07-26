Windy City Times — Terrorizing immigrants. Family separations. Detentions. Targeting sex workers and LGBTQ communities. Global Gag Rule. War on people who use drugs. Closed borders. The wall. Police brutality. Racist violence grounded in white supremacy — this is Trump’s U.S.A. Despite this hostile environment, this March, the International AIDS Society announced San Francisco as the host city for the next International AIDS Conference, which takes place in 2020. Overnight, 11 crucial global population networks and over 60 U.S.-based human rights organizations, including all the U.S. based national networks of people living with HIV, heavily criticized and opposed the decision, calling for IAS to announce their decision to relocate the conference immediately.

Pink News — Michigan has halted investigations of anti-LGBT discrimination after the state’s Attorney General Bill Schuette issued a formal opinion that affirms it’s legal to discriminate in the state. No federal law in the US protects LGBT people from discrimination due to opposition from Republicans in Congress, meaning people are often reliant on an inconsistent patchwork of state-level laws. In Michigan, the state’s Civil Rights Commission had relied upon an interpretation of a law that bans discrimination based on sex as also outlawing discrimination against LGBT people. However, in a dramatic intervention this week, Schuette — who is a Republican candidate for Governor as well as the state’s legal chief, claimed that the interpretation is invalid.

BBC — Forced to leave home when she was only 13, physically and sexually abused by relatives, and later attacked with acid by her former boyfriend, Nayyab Ali’s life as a transgender woman in Pakistan has been turbulent. But now, the university graduate is one of four transgender candidates standing in Pakistan’s general election next week. “I realized that without political power and without being part of the country’s institutions, you cannot gain your rights,” she told the BBC. More people from the community are contesting than ever before, in what has proven to be a significant period for transgender rights in Pakistan.”

PHOTO | Nayyab Ali

0