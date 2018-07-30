Obituary: Stephanie Ann Turpin

May 12, 1967 — July 20, 2018

Steph passed away peacefully at home after an 11-month battle with uterine cancer, with her wife and loving partner of 15 years, Korbi Brey, by her side.

Together, Steph and Korbi raised their granddaughter, 11-year-old Taylor Brey, who has been the biggest joy of Steph’s life. Steph relished in giving Taylor a life packed with amazing experiences and love. It broke Steph’s heart to leave her little “Peanut” Taylor. The two of them shared a special bond. Taylor will live a much richer life because of the life lessons her “Nana” Steph taught her and the loving example she lived.

Steph was born and raised in Salt Lake City, graduated from Brighton High School and recently retired from a 30-year career as a carrier for UPS. Steph was an example of pride, work ethic, loyalty, financial responsibility, wisdom, and grace. She was a favorite delivery driver to many on her UPS route and was admired by all for her dedication to her job and her customers.

Whether an ocean, river or lake, Steph loved the water. Her passion in life was fly fishing and being able to teach her friends the sport. She lived for the outdoors, especially camping and sharing a bonfire with the “Muffins”, a group of best friends who provided constant love and support throughout her quest.

Steph also loved spending time at her cabin with family members and friends, fishing and hiking to the beautiful mountain lakes and rivers which she loved.

Steph’s generosity and support will be missed by many friends, neighbors, soccer families and Holiday Park cabin members. Steph loved mowing neighbors’ lawns, watching soccer games, teaching people how to fly fish, sitting on the Holiday Park Board, and cultivating her vegetable garden, which she shared with everyone. Everybody who knew her loved her. Her energy was wonderfully intoxicating. No matter who she came across, she greeted them with bright eyes and a smile.

Steph was loved by all and in addition to Korbi and Taylor, will be deeply missed by her father, Michael W. Turpin (Gail); mother, Judith Ann Rowley (Howard); sisters, Michelle Turpin and Wendi Sylvester (Mike); step-brother, Andrew Mecham (Heather); father-in-law, Arthur L. Milne (the late Gwynne); sisters-in-law, Staci Larsen (David), and Andra Betteridge; daughter-in-law, Lindsay Brey; many nieces and nephews and her best friends and comrades, the “Muffins.”

While Steph’s cancer took her body, it did not take her soul. Steph said before she died that if she could go anywhere after she’s gone, she would want to come back here and keep doing everything she’s been doing. For Steph, heaven is here on earth. She lived a simple life that was packed with abundance. No matter the circumstance, she always saw the glass as half full. And in her last days, she constantly reminded us how precious life is and to enjoy every minute of it.

A celebration of life will be held in Steph’s honor on Monday, August 6, 2018 at The Garden Place at Heritage Park, 2601 East Sunnyside Ave, Salt Lake City, Utah, 6–9 p.m., where all who knew Steph or Steph’s family and friends are invited to come and share fond memories and good times. If you have favorite pictures of Steph, please share them on legacy.com to be added to her memory book. Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.starksfuneral.com.

“Listen to the sound of the river and you will find a trout.”

In lieu of flowers, a tax-deductible contribution can be made in Steph’s memory to the Community Foundation of Utah, where Taylor can share the love with others as she chooses on Steph’s behalf. See donation link: https://www.iphiview.com/ucf/OnlineDonation/tabid/542/dispatch/contribution_id$10040_hash$6271937edf652d1f16751e15ba221c5629a535bd/Default.aspx

