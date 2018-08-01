On Sat., Aug. 11, Salt Lake Acting Company hosts its annual summer fundraising bash, aptly called THE PARTY. Food, drinks, a live and silent auction, and a special performance of this year’s Saturday’s Voyeur will all support SLAC’s mission to engage and enrich the community through brave contemporary theatre. THE PARTY is one night of everything SLAC does best — bringing together our community, throwing a great party, and putting on a fantastic show.

Food and drink at THE PARTY will be a mini taste of Utah, featuring some of the best restaurants, breweries, and distilleries from across the beehive state, including Mazza, Rye, Red Rock, Five Wives, Utah Brewers Cooperative, and more. While indulging in culinary delights, partygoers can browse the items available in a silent and live auction featuring donations from favorite local businesses: Deer Valley, Salt Lake Film Society, Sundance Film Festival, Hogle Zoo, Red Butte Garden, Dirty Jo Punsters, many of Utah’s premier restaurants, and more. The live auction boasts one-of-a-kind experiences including a special walk-on role during the performance of Saturday’s Voyeur 2018, Channel 4 Junior Reporter for a Day, tickets to Wicked at the Eccles Theater, and more.

Cast members of Voyeur will mix and mingle with partygoers, and then all will head into the theatre for the performance, now in its 40th year. Tickets for this one-night-only performances start at $100 and include special surprises exclusively for THE PARTY attendees. With culinary delights every foodie would love, incredible auction items from the best of local businesses and restaurants, THE PARTY is a great way for friends and lovers of SLAC to show their support while having an unforgettable night out, For tickets, call 801-363-7522 or visit www.saltlakeactingcompany.org.

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 11

Party: 5:30 p.m.

Show: 7:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Salt Lake Acting Company

168 West 500 North, SLC

www.saltlakeactingcompany.org

