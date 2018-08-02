Jay, Mike, Randy, Devin, and Gama are Echo V, five guys with distinct, echoing voices that combine to create one beautiful sound. By all outward appearances, they seem to be the typical boy band with good looks, lush harmonies, and killer choreography, but they have one important difference: they’re all gay, reported Instinct Magazine. Their debut single, “Rainbow,” reflects their decision to be out about their sexuality. While it is a fun, high energy pop anthem with an explosive hook that will get listeners dancing and singing, it also has an important message. “Be proud,” explained Jay. “Our hope is that the song inspires people to stand up and claim their truth, be happy with who they are and find comfort in the fact that they are not alone.”

Photo credit: Bernard Mesa

