Salt Lake man beaten, called fag as he walked past a gay bar after a movie

A 36-year-old man walking past the Sun-Trapp, a gay bar at First South and Sixth West, said he was beaten and called anti-gay epithets as he walked home from a movie at The Gateway Megaplex Theaters.

“I’m not one to post intense Facebook posts,” he wrote at 5:30am on July 28. “But this is what happens to “FAGGOTS” when they innocently walk out of a movie and walk home. Yes this happened to me last night…..the first time in my 36 years. I wasn’t going to post, but everyone needs to see this and share! The two men punched me, called me a fag because I was by the gay bar on my way home and then ran like the pussies they are. I’m not proud to be an American today. Today I want to go to a country that loves everyone……it’s not here. I’m going to wear these bruises proud! I’m going to tell everyone what happened to me. Fuck Hatred!!!!!!!”

After leaving the movie, he was returning to his home west of the freeway. His path took him past the Sun Trapp where he said he was assaulted.

Many friends responded to his post, including the owners of the Sun Trapp.

“I want to thank everyone for all of the kind messages, texts, and phone calls,” Leyden wrote on the 29th, saying he stayed away from social media for a few days to rest. “I am doing ok, the bruises will heal. I’m lucky to have great people in my life.”

If anyone has any information on the two alleged assailants, you are asked to contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000.

