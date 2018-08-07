Tuesday Farmers Market opens today at Pioneer Park

Laid-back produce-focused market brings fresh food to patrons mid-week

The ninth season of the Tuesday Farmers Market opens this afternoon, Aug. 7, and continues through September, from 4 p.m. to dusk. This laid-back produce market will feature about twenty vendors, during the peak of the harvest season. Shoppers will find a dynamic and diverse shopping experience featuring produce, along with meats, cheese, baked goods and other locally produced food.

The smaller size of the mid-week market creates an intimate experience that is easy to access and park for convenient shopping while supporting the local food economy and locally grown food.

“The Tuesday Market offers farmers an additional opportunity to connect with local shoppers during a time of the year when farms are producing at their height,” said Alison Einerson, Urban Food Connections of Utah executive director. “Tuesday evenings are a perfect way for both residents and commuters to pick up farm-fresh produce and locally produced food before heading home.”

For more information, visit www.slcfarmersmarket.org/tuesday-harvest-market

