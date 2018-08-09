Dancing Queen, a new album of all ABBA hits recorded by the one-and-only Cher is scheduled for release on Sept. 28 through Warner Bros. Records. Those who pre-order the new album will immediately receive Cher’s rendition of the song “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight).” Watch the teaser HERE.

The Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning icon felt inspired to record the album following her stunning performance in the recently-released mega-hit film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Commented Cher: “I’ve always liked Abba and saw the original Mamma Mia musical on Broadway three times. After filming Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, I was reminded again of what great and timeless songs they wrote and started thinking ‘why not do an album of their music?’ The songs were harder to sing than I imagined but I’m so happy with how the music came out. I’m really excited for people to hear it. It’s a perfect time.”

Dancing Queen was recorded and produced in London and Los Angeles with Cher’s longtime collaborator Mark Taylor, who previously produced her global smash, “Believe”, which was number one in over 50 countries.

Cher is scheduled to be awarded a Kennedy Center Honor on Dec. 2 in Washington, D.C. She is a co-producer of The Cher Show, the upcoming Broadway musical opening on Dec. 3 and is touring Australia and New Zealand in September. She is currently performing a residency at MGM Resorts. Get tickets HERE.

Dancing Queen Tracklisting

1. Dancing Queen

2. Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)

3. The Name Of The Game

4. SOS

5. Waterloo

6. Mamma Mia

7. Chiquitita

8. Fernando

9. The Winner Takes It All

10. One Of Us

