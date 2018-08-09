Weekend Events: Corinne Bailey Rae, a gay cakemaker, transgender pool day, and more

10Friday — Corinne Bailey Rae

Corinne Bailey Rae is best known for her global hits, “Put Your Records On,” and “Like a Star,” from her 2006 debut album. Her second album “The Sea” (2010) was nominated for the prestigious Mercury Music Prize. Bailey Rae, whose roots are in Leeds, England, received a Grammy for Best R&B performance for her EP “This Is Love.” Her third studio album “The Heart Speaks In Whispers”, was called “A gorgeous piece of psychedelic soul,” by The Telegraph.

City Park, 1354 Park Ave., Park City, 6 p.m. Tickets $49–89, tickets.parkcity.institute

— The Cakemaker

Thomas, a young German baker, is having an affair with Oren, an Israeli married man who has frequent business visits in Berlin. When Oren dies in a car crash in Israel, Thomas travels to Jerusalem seeking answers regarding his death. Under a fabricated identity, Thomas infiltrates into the life of Anat, his lover’s newly widowed wife, who owns a small café in downtown Jerusalem. Thomas starts to work for her and create German cakes and cookies that bring life into her café.

Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, times vary. Tickets $6.75–9.25



— Justin Chouinard and Trent Alvey



The Salt Lake City Arts Council is pleased to present artists Justin Chouinard and Trent Alvey in exhibitions at the Finch Lane Gallery. In Appendages of Sense, Chouinard captures moments of life in his exhibition of hand-manipulated photos. “Among the alienation of family gatherings, in the celebrations and icons of hosting, cameras held by attendees served as eyes and recording devices. Stages moments and improvised gestures. Items seen worthy of acceptance by connected posterity for them to contemplate and meditate on. For whom are the ghosts present?”

In her exhibition, I’m Floating in a Most Peculiar Way, Trent Alvey explores the beginnings of life in the Great Salt Lake and the continuity of self-organizing intelligence in both biological and non-biological systems. Alvey explains, “Life seems so improbable, suddenly instead of nothing there is something. The Great Salt Lake ecosystem is a link between understanding life on Earth and life in the universe.” Alvey’s installation is an interdisciplinary art/biology project in collaboration with professor Bonnie Baxter from Westminster College.

Finch Lane Gallery, 1340 E. 100 South, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., through Sept.21. Free, saltlakearts.org



11Saturday — One-Day Used Book Sale

The One-Day Used Book Sale features movies, mysteries, cookbooks, and children’s books, all available at bargain prices. A great selection of coffee table books, bestsellers, DVDs, and like-new items cost a bit more, but still great deals.

Salt Lake City Public Library, 210 E. 400 South, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Visit slcpl.org

— Best Friends Su-purrr Adoption

Su-purrr Adoption, a cooperative effort in which shelters and rescue groups from across northern Utah come together in a free, fun atmosphere to find homes for dozens of cats and kittens at the height of what we call “kitten season.” Shelters and rescue groups are often overwhelmed by the number of kittens coming in during the summer months, so adoptions are especially crucial at this time of year.

The Gateway Fountain on Rio Grande St., 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Adoption fees start at $10.

12Sunday — Trans Pool Party & Potluck

Hosted by the Utah Pride Center and Transgender Education Advocates, the Trans Pool Party is a day for trans and gender non-conforming parents and kids to dive in the White Towers Pool, surrounded by friendly, supportive community members. As always, no one is turned away for lack of funds, but donations are welcome. Burgers, hot dogs, plates, napkins are provided. For the rest of the potluck recommendations, visit Trans* Pool Party.

White Towers Pool, 998 Larkspur Dr, Sandy, 3:30–8 p.m. Free

0