Cirque du Soleil’s new show is a ‘joyous procession’

Corteo, the latest Cirque du Soleil’s arena production, embark on a new journey throughout North America. The show will visit West Valley City at the Maverik Center, Sept. 27–30, for a limited run of six performances. This unique production, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, first premiered in Montreal under the Big Top in April 2005. Since then, the show has been a great success and has amazed eight million people in 64 cities in 19 countries on four continents.

Corteo, an Italian word meaning “cortege” or procession is a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy, and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.

The clown pictures his funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, watched over by quietly caring angels. While juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic, and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the portion of humanity that is within each of us. The music turns lyrical and playful carrying Corteo through a timeless celebration in which illusion teases reality.

The concept and disposition of the stage engage a theatrical atmosphere never seen before in Cirque du Soleil arena shows. The set curtains, inspired by the Eiffel Tower, and the hand-painted central curtains, give a grandiose feel to the stage. It sets the tone for the poetry of Corteo.

The cast includes 51 acrobats, musicians, singers and actors from around the world. View the trailer here.

Tickets $50–155, smithstix.com

