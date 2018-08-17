Obituary: Russell Lynn Griffin, Emperor VI and XV of The Imperial Rainbow Court of Northern Utah

Russell Lynn Griffin was born in Brigham City, Utah, on July 10, 1963. He passed away peacefully on August 5, 2018, at Ogden Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family and friends. Russell courageously battled end-stage renal disease for 16 years. Within the past year, Russell was diagnosed with numerous health problems. Despite his extreme will to live, he, unfortunately, succumbed to his ailments.

Our beloved husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, and friend was the fourth of four children born to Richard E. Griffin and Shirley M. Hall.

In 1990, Russell met the love of his life. It took 26 years of waiting, but Russell and Jeff were finally able to be legally wed on September 13, 2016.

Russell attended Box Elder High School and was the very first “Bee” mascot. He moved on to be employed by “a very large accounting firm” for over 30 years as a computer specialist/analyst where he made many friends nationwide.

Russell believed in “paying it forward.” He was always willing to help others in need and never missed an opportunity to surprise you with his clever and witty sense of humor. Russell was involved with two non-profit organizations known as the Imperial Rainbow Court of Northern Utah and the Royal Court of the Golden Spike Empire. He served as co-president for two separate one-year terms for the Imperial Rainbow Court of Northern Utah. Russell always enjoyed fundraising events with the organizations as he was full of life and no stranger to a good time.

Russell’s favorite place to visit was the “happiest place on earth,” Disneyland, where he could be close to Mickey Mouse for whom he had a profound love for. Russell had a goal to take his husband, daughter, and grandchildren to Disneyland sometime during the next year.

Russell was preceded in death by his mother Shirley and is survived by his husband Jeff, father Richard, three brothers Rick (Rachel), Craig (Heather), Perry (Teresa), daughter Rachel (Blue), six grandchildren Blayke, Aevri, Daxon, Zayla, Eliotte and Maddyn, and his three very loved and spoiled chihuahuas Wiley, Beau and Bella.

We would like to thank Dr. Harry Senekjian, the many nurses and technicians of the University of Utah Dialysis program for all of the care and support over the years, Dr. Joan Balcombe and staff at Ogden Regional Wound Care for the compassion and care Russell received. A special thank you to Lindy from CNS Home Healthcare who became not only a care provider but a very dear friend.

Russell’s wish was to be cremated so that he and Jeff could be together again. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 26, 2018, at the Harrisville City Park. 1350 North Highway 89, Harrisville Utah, 84404 from 4:30–6:30 p.m.

In Lieu of flowers, the family would like to request that donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation of Utah in Russell’s name.

0