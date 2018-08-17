17Friday — Chase McCleary Art Exhibit

As a lifelong resident and artist, the rugged beauty of Utah has always enchanted Chase McCleary. Nature is her muse and the amazing wildlife and landscapes of Utah inspire her. McCleary’s paintings “use subtle technique and an interesting color palette to simultaneously evoke a feeling of calm and a sense of energy.” (Artist reception tomorrow, Aug. 18, 1–4 p.m.)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, UofU, hours vary, through Sept. 9. Admission prices $7–14.

— Rocking Paper & Scissors: Fringe Gallery Collage Invitational

Examples of collage can be found as early as 2,000 years ago and in many civilizations since. But collage as the art form we understand today gained new momentum and followers at the beginning of the 20th century when creative giants like Picasso and Braque exhibited collage works. From there, collage achieved greater popularity in the art world, while the medium grows to encompass many different media types and stylistic approaches, as you’ll see in the works of six Utah artists: Sarah Milne, Emily Larsen, Kandace Steadman, Rebecca Pletsch, Kathy Simpson, and Liza Julien.

Fringe Gallery, 345 W. Pierpont Ave., 6–9p.m. Free, thefringegallery.com



18Saturday — Snowbird’s 46th Annual Oktoberfest

It’s about more than just bending elbows — unless you have a guzzler helmet like I do, just sayin’! Oktoberfest at Snowbird is a family-friendly affair with activities, food, and, of course, brews for days — weeks actually. The highly-anticipated festival lasts through October, taking place every Saturday, Sunday, and Labor Day. It’s probably the greatest beer festival Utah offers, so don’t miss out. And due to the popularity of this event and limited parking at the resort, it’s strongly encouraged to carpool.

Snowbird Center, 9385 S. Snowbird Center Dr., noon–6:30 p.m., through Oct. 21. Free admission, parking $5 per vehicle, snowbird.com/oktoberfest

— LGBTQ Big Family Picnic

It’s back: The annual LGBTQ+ Big Family Picnic, jointly hosted by your favorite LGBTQ+ organizations. The family-friendly event is an opportunity to gather as a community and share food, fun, and laughter. Please bring everyone you know and your (well-behaved) dog. Also, please RSVP so there’s plenty of food and drinks for everyone. Yay!

Fairmont Park, 1049 E. Sugarmont Dr., Sugar House, 1–4 p.m. Free, rsvp at LGBTQ Big Family Picnic

19Sunday — 3rd Annual Harvey Milk Blvd Summer Fest

The outdoor annual event hosted by Club Try-Angles is always one to remember — well, maybe for some. Activites during the day include Bingo with the Mattresses of Mayhem; a Dunk Tank fundraiser for the Salt Lake Men’s Choir; a Drag Swap Meet sponsored by the bar’s own Those Bitches (Buy or swap drag paraphernalia — Petunia Pap Smear will even have items up for grabs, Yikes!). In the evening, Those Bitches turn slap-happy with a fabulous drag show. Additionally, the Cheesecake Factory-City Creek will be there selling gourmet burgers with all proceeds going to SLMC, as well as a t-shirt booth to benefit Utah’s transgender community.

Club Try-Angles, 251 W. Harvey Milk Blvd., 2–10 p.m.

0