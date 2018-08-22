Anthony Bleu, a gay 20-year-old Portuguese singer, released his first original song entitled “Secret Affair”, Aug. 16, along with the music video, produced by MLN Studios. This song was completely composed and written by Bleu.
0
Anthony Bleu, a gay 20-year-old Portuguese singer, released his first original song entitled “Secret Affair”, Aug. 16, along with the music video, produced by MLN Studios. This song was completely composed and written by Bleu.
0
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.