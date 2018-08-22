web analytics
Video: Young, gay singer debuts first original song

1 day ago
Anthony Bleu
Anthony Bleu, a gay 20-year-old Portuguese singer, released his first original song entitled “Secret Affair”, Aug. 16, along with the music video, produced by MLN Studios. This song was completely composed and written by Bleu.

 

 

 

