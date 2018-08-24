Logan, Moab and St. George pride events in September

Three of Utah’s corners will be celebrating Pride this month.

Logan Pride

Logan’s 3rd annual Pride Festival goes from noon to 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Willow Park. The festival theme is “Rainbow Connections: Strength in Local Diversity”.

There will be a family potluck on Friday evening before the festival, also at Willow Park from 6–8 p.m.

On the week following their Pride, the LGBTQA+ Coalition of Cache Valley is holding a general assembly to discuss resources available in Cache Valley and asking for feedback. Light refreshments will be served. It will be held Tuesday, Sept. 4 from 7–9 p.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 930 N. 400 West, Logan.

All Logan Pride Festival events are free and open to all who support or are interested in equality for LGBTQA+ individuals.

Moab Pride

Moab’s eighth Pride Festival happens Sept. 27–29 with the theme, “Life is Better Together”.

On Thursday and Friday, after-school youth workshops will be held at the Moab Arts & Recreation Center, 111 E. 100 North, Moab.

Also on Thursday, a burlesque show with the Diamond Lockettes will be held at the Helipad, 239 W. Center St., Moab.

On Friday, a queer poetry slam titled “Spit Love” will happen at Historic Star Hall, 159 E. Center St., Moab, followed by the annual Orange Party with Hue of Havens at Woody’s Tavern, 221 S. Main St., Moab.

Saturday is the big day, with the Visibility March leaving from Swanny City Park at noon, with the festival at Swanny Park from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. That night is the All-Ages Moth Closet with Forbidden Fruits starting at 6 p.m. for all ages, and then 10 p.m. for 18+.

Moab Pride has committed to support LGBTQ youth and, with the proceeds from last year’s event, have facilitated the Rainbow Club, a BEACON after-school club, at Grand County Middle School with weekly activities and steady attendance. Activities included field trips to Mill Creek and Lions Park, talent shows, baking at the Youth Garden Project, and opportunities for creative, artistic expression.

Information at moabpride.com

Pride of Southern Utah

Pride of Southern Utah in St. George will present performers from Broadway, Las Vegas, and future pop stars including Aaron Young, Gabriela Carrillo, Frank Viveros, Sara Gallo, Josh Black, Noelle Hammond, Matt Ban, and Brad Bradley. And with musical direction by Stephen Diaz.

With the theme, “Everyone Belongs”, the event starts on Friday, Sept. 21 with a drag and burlesque show at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1731 S. Convention Center Dr., St. George, from 7 to 10 p.m.

The Pride Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 22 at Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East, St. George, from 3 to 10 p.m.

The Festival is free, and a V.I.P. Rainbow Pass is available for $75 and gets you an invitation to the appreciation kick-off party, VIP seating at the LGBTQ+ Film Festival, priority access to the Drag & Burlesque show and special seating at the festival.

More information at facebook.com/DiscoverPride.

